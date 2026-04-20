Krown Technologies Inc. Announces Exclusive Six-Year Partnership with Blockchain Futurist Conferences

Krown Network x Blockchain Futurist Conference Graphic Qastle Name Graphic with phone Krown Wordmark Stacked Logo

Krown Network named Official Quantum Blockchain; Qastle Wallet named Official Quantum Wallet, with main stage branding and other exclusivity through 2031

Quantum eMotion Corp. (NYSE:QNC)

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krown Technologies, Inc. today announced a six-year exclusive partnership with Blockchain Futurist Conference, naming Krown Network the Official Quantum Blockchain of Blockchain Futurist Conference, and Qastle Wallet the Exclusive Official Quantum Wallet of Blockchain Futurist Conference across both the conference’s Toronto and Florida events beginning in 2026.

The agreement gives Krown exclusive quantum category ownership across both Futurist Conference markets for the full six-year term and establishes one of the company’s most visible conference partnerships to date. The sponsorship materials describe exclusive “Official Quantum Blockchain” and “Official Quantum Wallet” designations for both Toronto and Florida, along with premium sponsorship rights tied to long-term partnership alignment.

As part of the agreement, the main stage at the Florida event will be branded as The Krown Network Main Stage, placing the Krown brand at the center of one of the conference’s most visible programming environments. The sponsorship package also includes a main-stage speaking opportunity, immersive branding visibility, a top title booth footprint in Florida, and a premium VIP cabana activation in Toronto.

Krown also will relaunch its WEN LAMBO Sweepstakes at the Florida event, featuring the giveaway of a Lamborghini Urus as part of its live audience engagement strategy. In addition, Krown holds the exclusive right as the only company permitted to give away a vehicle at the shows, creating a differentiated promotional platform within the Futurist Conference ecosystem. Krown’s WEN LAMBO activation as part of the future opportunity structure surrounding the Florida conference relationship.

The partnership is expected to give Krown a major branded presence across both Canada and the United States, while creating repeated opportunities to showcase Krown Network’s blockchain infrastructure and Qastle Wallet’s security-focused user experience in front of founders, investors, developers, enterprises, media, and digital asset users. The original conference draft described Krown as a title sponsor in Florida with a dominant on-site presence and as an active participant in Toronto through a dedicated VIP cabana activation.

“This is a meaningful strategic win for Krown,” said James Stephens, Founder and CEO of Krown Technologies, Inc. “It gives us a six-year exclusive position across two major blockchain conference markets and clearly establishes Krown Network as the exclusive quantum blockchain and Qastle Wallet as the exclusive quantum wallet within the Futurist Conference platform. When a company is building for the long term, that kind of presence and continuity matters.”

Stephens added, “This partnership is not just about sponsorship visibility. It is about category ownership, strategic alignment, brand reinforcement, and sustained engagement with the broader blockchain ecosystem. From The Krown Network Main Stage to the return of WEN LAMBO, this relationship creates multiple ways for people to encounter the Krown brand and experience what we are building.”

“Blockchain Futurist Conference has always focused on showcasing companies building where this industry is going, not where it has already been,” said Tracy Leparulo, Founder of Blockchain Futurist Conference. “This six-year exclusive partnership with Krown Network reflects a shared view that infrastructure security, long-term resilience, and real-world utility will play an increasingly important role in blockchain adoption. We are pleased to welcome Krown Network and Qastle Wallet as the exclusive quantum blockchain and wallet brands across our Toronto and Florida events.”

Krown Network is a hybrid Proof-of-Stake blockchain ecosystem focused on performance, security, and real-world utility. Qastle Wallet, a flagship product within the Krown ecosystem, is designed to provide security-focused digital asset management for modern Web3 users. Through the Futurist Conference partnership, both products will be featured through on-site activations, speaking opportunities, digital placements, event app visibility, media inclusion, badge branding, and direct community engagement. The agreement materials list title sponsorship rights in Florida, a Toronto cabana presence, badge branding, digital signage, event app placement, and inclusion in official press outreach among the partnership benefits.

Blockchain Futurist Conference is one of North America’s best-known Web3 and blockchain event platforms, with flagship events in Toronto and Florida designed to convene builders, investors, enterprises, and creators around the future of digital assets and emerging technologies.

For event information, visit futuristconference.com.

For more information about Krown Network, visit www.krown.network.

For more information about Qastle Wallet, visit www.qastlewallet.com.

About Krown Technologies, Inc.

Krown Technologies, Inc. is a blockchain infrastructure company developing Krown Network, an ecosystem focused on decentralized finance, digital asset infrastructure, and cross-chain interoperability.

The Krown ecosystem includes a suite of blockchain platforms designed to support digital asset trading, decentralized applications, and secure wallet technology, including the KROWN native token, KrownDEX decentralized exchange, and Qastle Wallet.

More information: https://krown.network

About Qastle Wallet

Qastle Wallet is a Quantum-Secured Digital Asset Wallet built within the Krown ecosystem and designed with a security-first architecture for modern Web3 users. Developed in collaboration with Quantum eMotion Corp. (NYSE: QNC) to support secure self-custody and digital asset management, Qastle Wallet combines usability with advanced security technologies intended to help address both current and emerging quantum threats and cybersecurity risks in the digital asset landscape.

More information: https://qastlewallet.com

About Blockchain Futurist Conference

Blockchain Futurist Conference is a premier North American Web3 and blockchain event platform known for bringing together founders, developers, investors, enterprises, creators, and community leaders to explore the future of digital assets and emerging technologies. With flagship events in Toronto and Florida, Blockchain Futurist Conference provides a high-energy environment for thought leadership, product discovery, networking, and real-world innovation across the blockchain ecosystem. For event information, visit futuristconference.com.

About Quantum eMotion Corp.

Quantum eMotion Corp. (“QeM” or the “Company”) (NYSE: QNC; TSXV: QNC.V; OTCQB: QNCCF; FSE: 34Q0), company focused on developing quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions powered by its proprietary Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) technology. Its QRNG2 platform delivers true quantum entropy, enabling secure key generation and cryptographic operations across blockchain, financial systems, and enterprise applications. Quantum eMotion Corp. is dedicated to advancing the next generation of cybersecurity infrastructure in the quantum era.

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