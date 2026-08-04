Volotea Strengthens Its Safety Capabilities with CEFA Aviation’s Flight Animation System

Volotea awards contract to CEFA Aviation

COLMAR, FRANCE, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volotea, a European low-cost airline, has selected CEFA Aviation, a leading provider of flight data animation solutions, to implement CEFA FAS (Flight Animation System). The partnership will enable Volotea to enhance its flight safety analysis and pilot training capabilities across its extensive European network.

Operating a multi-base model that connects medium-sized cities throughout Europe, Volotea faces unique challenges in harmonizing procedures and coordinating crews. With CEFA FAS, its Flight Safety Department will gain efficiency in flight data analysis and benefit from high-fidelity 3D animations to strengthen crew awareness and risk prevention.

“Volotea’s operational model is both dynamic and ambitious,” said Dominique Mineo, CEO and Founder of CEFA Aviation. “With CEFA FAS, their teams will strengthen their capability to transform flight data into actionable insight, improving the clarity of safety communications and supporting data-driven decision-making across their operations.”

Developed by CEFA Aviation, CEFA FAS is the world’s most widely used flight animation software. It recreates flights from the pilot’s perspective using data from flight recorders and FDM/FOQA exports, combining type-specific cockpit displays, aural alerts, and 3D terrain visualization. The software allows safety teams and pilots to relive flight sequences, identify operational factors, and communicate findings clearly across departments. Its intuitive, high-fidelity animations help transform complex flight data into visual narratives that support faster investigations, pilot debriefings, and training materials—making it a trusted solution for more than 100 airlines worldwide.

“Adopting CEFA FAS is a key step in further strengthening our Safety culture,” said Josep Bou, Quality, Safety and Project Management Director at Volotea. “This leading flight data animation tool enhances the efficiency and accuracy of our flight data analyses, improving clarity and helping us detect trends and potential risks, while supporting both our crews and our passengers. We are proud to partner with the benchmark provider in Flight Safety.”

CEFA Aviation is honored to partner with Volotea, a dynamic and fast-growing airline that continues to expand its footprint across Europe while maintaining the highest standards of safety, quality, and innovation. This collaboration reflects the shared mission of advancing aviation safety and training standards worldwide.

About CEFA Aviation

CEFA Aviation, part of the OpenAirlines Group, is a French software company dedicated to improving aviation safety through flight data analysis, visualization and operational learning.

For more than 25 years, CEFA has helped airlines, cargo operators, business aviation and investigation authorities turn complex flight data into intuitive visualizations. Its flagship product, CEFA Flight Animation System (CEFA FAS), is trusted by more than 100 airlines and aviation organizations worldwide for flight safety analysis, training and accident investigation.

CEFA AMS extends this expertise to operational learning through a secure mobile platform integrated into the Electronic Flight Bag, enabling pilots to review their own flights in full operational context. CEFA AMS customers have already replayed more than two million flights.

Founded in 2000 by Dominique Mineo, CEFA Aviation joined the OpenAirlines Group in 2026. Together, the Group serves more than 160 airlines worldwide, with pilot applications used by more than 90,000 pilots, building a pilot-centric flight operations ecosystem connecting safety, efficiency and sustainability. The Group operates from Toulouse, Colmar, Hong Kong, Miami and Montreal.

For more information, visit www.cefa-aviation.com

About Volotea

Volotea was founded in 2011 by Carlos Muñoz and Lázaro Ros, who previously founded Vueling. It has grown into one of the fastest-growing airlines in Europe, reaching 85 million passengers in May 2026. The airline serves 110 airports and operates bases in 21 small and medium-sized European cities: Asturias, Bari, Bilbao, Bordeaux, Brest, Florence, Lille, Limoges, Lourdes, Lyon, Marseille, Montpellier (from November 2026), Nantes, Naples, Olbia, Palermo, Rodez, Strasbourg, Toulouse, Venice, and Verona.

In 2026, Volotea will offer more than 430 routes (over half exclusive), around 14 million seats (+12% versus 2025), and over 80,000 flights. Its fleet is expected to reach 44–45 Airbus A319 and A320 aircraft. Through its sustainability program, Voloterra, the airline has already reduced CO₂ emissions per passenger-kilometer by 51% since 2012 and aims to achieve a 55%–60% reduction by 2030.

With more than 2,250 employees, Volotea contributes to regional connectivity, economic development, and impactful cultural initiatives. The airline holds a four-star Skytrax rating and has been recognized as “Best Low-Cost Airline in Europe” in 2023 and 2024, as well as “Europe’s Leading Low-Cost Airline” at the World Travel Awards in 2021, 2022, 2024, and 2025.

For more information, visit www.volotea.com

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