CEFA Aviation Signs First Contract in Taiwan with STARLUX Airlines

COLMAR, FRANCE, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEFA Aviation today announced that STARLUX Airlines, a Taiwan-based premium international carrier, has selected CEFA Flight Animation System (CEFA FAS) to enhance its flight data analysis and pilot training programs.

This agreement marks CEFA Aviation’s first customer in Taiwan, representing a significant milestone in the company’s continued expansion across Asia.

CEFA FAS transforms flight data into intuitive 3D animations, enabling pilots and safety teams to review flights in detail after every flight. The solution supports airlines in strengthening safety culture, improving operational understanding, and enhancing pilot training.

“Welcoming STARLUX Airlines as our first customer in Taiwan is a proud moment for CEFA Aviation,” said Dominique Mineo, CEO and founder of CEFA Aviation. “STARLUX’s commitment to safety, innovation, and excellence aligns perfectly with our mission. With CEFA FAS, their teams will gain deeper insights after every flight, reinforcing continuous improvement and operational performance.”

Founded in May 2018, by K.W. Chang, STARLUX Airlines has quickly established itself as a boutique carrier offering premium service across Asia and North America. The airline is recognized for its dedication to safety, hospitality, and the delivery of a refined travel experience.

“At STARLUX, we are committed to exceeding passenger expectations while maintaining the highest standards of safety and operational excellence,” said Kevin I-Jan Chiu, Chief Safety Supervisor of STARLUX Airlines. “Implementing CEFA FAS will strengthen our ability to analyze flight operations in detail and support our teams in continuously improving performance after every flight.”

STARLUX Airlines currently serves a total of 13 countries and regions from Taiwan to the US, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore. STARLUX passengers traveling between Asia and North America can connect seamlessly through Taipei via the airline’s five U.S. routes: Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Ontario, CA, and Phoenix. On August 1, 2026, STARLUX will launch its first European destination—Prague, further strengthening its transpacific network.

This partnership underscores CEFA Aviation’s growing presence in the Asia-Pacific region and highlights the increasing demand for advanced flight data animation solutions among leading airlines.

About CEFA Aviation

CEFA Aviation, part of the OpenAirlines–CEFA Group, is a French aviation software company specializing in flight data animation and analysis to advance aviation safety, pilot training, and operational excellence. With more than 25 years of experience, CEFA transforms complex flight data into intuitive 3D visualizations that help aviation professionals better understand aircraft behavior and pilot decision-making.

Trusted by more than 100 airlines, cargo operators, and investigative authorities across five continents, its solutions include CEFA FAS, a high-fidelity flight animation system for flight safety analysis, training, and investigation, and CEFA AMS, a secure mobile platform that enables pilots to review flight replays shortly after landing.

Founded in 2000 by Dominique Mineo, CEFA Aviation joined OpenAirlines in 2026. Together, the OpenAirlines–CEFA Group serves more than 160 airlines and 90,000 pilots worldwide, building a unified, pilot-centric flight operations ecosystem that connects safety, efficiency, and sustainability. The Group operates from Toulouse, Colmar, Hong Kong, Miami, and Montreal.

For additional information, visit www.cefa-aviation.com

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Contact:

Dominique Mineo, CEO and founder, CEFA Aviation

dominique.mineo@cefa-aviation.com

About STARLUX Airlines

Founded on the philosophy that luxury should be available to everyone, not just the elite, Taiwan-based STARLUX is a boutique international airline serving 13 countries and regions from Taiwan to the US, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore. STARLUX passengers traveling between Asia and North America can connect seamlessly through Taipei via the airline’s five U.S. routes: Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Ontario, CA, and Phoenix. On August 1, 2026, STARLUX will launch its first European destination—Prague, further strengthening its transpacific network. STARLUX prioritizes safety and offers unparalleled service with the goal of making flying a truly luxurious and unforgettable experience.

For more information, visit https://www.starlux-airlines.com, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

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