CEFA Aviation Announces Partnership with Xiamen Airlines to Enhance Flight Safety with CEFA AMS

CEFA Aviation partners with Xiamen Airlines, making its pilots the first in China to adopt CEFA AMS—advancing flight safety and pilot training.

COLMAR, FRANCE, October 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEFA Aviation today announced that Xiamen Airlines has selected CEFA Aviation Mobile Services (CEFA AMS) to strengthen pilot training and operational safety. With this agreement, Xiamen Airlines’ pilots will become the first in China to use CEFA AMS. The announcement was made during the International Air Transport Association (IATA) World Safety & Operations Conference, hosted this year by Xiamen Airlines in Xiamen, China, from October 14 to 16, 2025.

This agreement builds on the relationship between CEFA Aviation and Xiamen Airlines, which began at last year’s IATA World Safety & Operations Conference in Morocco, where Dominique Mineo, CEO and Founder of CEFA Aviation, met with Xie Bing, CEO and President of Xiamen Airlines, to explore opportunities for advancing global aviation safety. The selection of CEFA AMS demonstrates how both organizations are turning those discussions into concrete action to make aviation safer worldwide.

CEFA AMS is an innovative electronic flight bag (EFB) application that delivers secure, real-time replays of pilots’ recent flights. The platform transforms flight data into detailed 3D animations, enabling pilots to review their maneuvers and decisions shortly after landing. With its unique capability to display both automated system behavior and manual inputs, CEFA AMS enables pilots to gain deeper insights into their performance, enhance flight operational capabilities, and improve situational awareness.

“CEFA Aviation is honored to be chosen by Xiamen Airlines, a leader in the Asia-Pacific region that shares our unwavering commitment to safety and innovation,” said Dominique Mineo, CEO and Founder of CEFA Aviation. “This partnership highlights the power of collaboration. Together with Xiamen Airlines, we are bringing pilots a transformative tool that turns data into actionable insights, reinforces training, and ultimately makes the skies safer for all.”

Mr. Xie Bing, CEO and President of Xiamen Airlines, said: “As host of this year’s IATA World Safety & Operations Conference, we are proud to deepen our partnership with CEFA Aviation and showcase our shared vision of global aviation safety. CEFA AMS equips our pilots with an advanced solution to analyze and learn from their own flight data in a precise and visual way, supporting Xiamen Airlines in continuously enhancing its safety management.”

By adopting CEFA AMS, Xiamen Airlines reaffirms its strong commitment to safety, training, and operational excellence. The collaboration between CEFA Aviation and Xiamen Airlines is a clear example of how partnerships between technology providers and airlines can advance aviation safety on a global scale.

