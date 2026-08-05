Digicode Extends Its Custom Software Engineering and Technology Consulting Services to the Nevis Online Gaming Ecosystem

NEVIS / DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digicode, a global software engineering and technology consulting company with extensive experience supporting iGaming businesses, is pleased to announce that it now welcomes operators and B2B providers licensed by the Nevis Online Gaming Authority (NOGA) for software engineering, digital transformation, and technology consulting engagements.

As the Nevis Online Gaming Authority continues to expand its presence within the global iGaming industry, Digicode is open to supporting businesses operating under the Nevis licensing framework by providing access to its engineering capabilities, technology expertise, and proven experience delivering complex digital solutions for regulated gaming businesses.

With deep expertise across the gaming technology landscape, Digicode delivers custom software engineering, game and platform development, AI-powered solutions, cloud transformation, systems integration, and strategic technology consulting. From developing new gaming platforms and modernizing legacy infrastructure to building bespoke back-office systems, integrating third-party services, and implementing advanced AI and data analytics solutions, Digicode helps regulated gaming businesses innovate, improve operational efficiency, accelerate product development, and bring new products to market faster.

"We are always looking to support businesses operating within credible and forward-looking regulatory frameworks. We are pleased to welcome operators and B2B providers licensed by the Nevis Online Gaming Authority and look forward to helping them build scalable, innovative, and future-ready technology solutions. As the industry continues to evolve, access to experienced technology partners becomes increasingly valuable, and we are excited to contribute to the continued development of the Nevis online gaming ecosystem," said Meir Shachar, Senior Gaming Advisor at Digicode.

"Building a successful regulatory framework goes beyond licensing. It also means ensuring that B2C and B2B license holders operating under the Nevis licensing framework have access to trusted service partners that support their long-term success," said Olha Zavorotna, Official Representative of the Nevis Online Gaming Authority.

"We welcome Digicode's decision to make its technology services available to Nevis license holders. Trusted technology partnerships play an important role in supporting innovation, operational excellence, and helping businesses maximize the opportunities available under the Nevis licensing framework," added Hristo Koevski, Chief Commercial Officer of the Nevis Online Gaming Authority.

The decision reflects Digicode’s ongoing commitment to supporting gaming companies across a diverse range of regulated markets by providing clients with senior engineering talent, proven delivery capabilities, and access to the Diger Suite of iGaming Products. By leveraging Diger’s rapid-deployment turnkey modules, including PAM, RGS and GDK, Payment Hub, Affiliate System, and AI Companion tools, Nevis-licensed operators can launch within weeks with no rev-share to Digicode as the platform provider, with a transfer of a product copy source code at the end of the term, creating a sustainable competitive advantage in the global market.

All prospective engagements will be evaluated through Digicode’s standard commercial, technical, compliance, and due diligence review processes to ensure alignment with the applicable regulations, the company’s service standards, and client requirements.

Businesses licensed by the Nevis Online Gaming Authority interested in exploring technology partnerships are invited to contact the Digicode team to discuss how its software engineering, digital transformation, and technology consulting services can support their business objectives.

About Digicode:

Digicode is a full-cycle, AI-enabled product development company delivering enterprise digital solutions for complex, regulated environments. With deep expertise in global iGaming and gaming technology, Digicode partners with clients on high-stakes digital initiatives-including enterprise systems, custom integrations, and long-term software development. Operating internationally, the company focuses on projects where full ownership and technical control remain with the client.

About the Nevis Online Gaming Authority (NOGA):

The Nevis Online Gaming Authority (NOGA) is the exclusive regulatory body established to administer, oversee, and supervise online gaming licensing under the Nevis Online Gaming Ordinance. Operating under the Nevis Island Administration, NOGA provides a modern, transparent, and future-proof regulatory framework for B2C operators and B2B technology providers across the global iGaming ecosystem. NOGA is committed to driving long-term industry sustainability, strict compliance with international AML/KYC standards, and supporting licensed entities through trusted industry partnerships.

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