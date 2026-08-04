Digicode Announced Launch of DigerGDK Platform for Rapid Casino Game Development

BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digicode has announced the launch of DigerGDK (Games Development Kit), a platform empowering operators, providers, and emerging studios to go from concept to a production-ready casino game in under four weeks. Teams retain complete ownership of their game logic, mathematical models, intellectual property, and the long-term commercial value of every title they create.

The platform addresses the industry demand for exclusive content, accelerated release cycles, and operational independence. By consolidating visual development, math configuration, high-fidelity simulation, and certification-focused workflows, the system aims to reduce reliance on fragmented external tools.

DigerGDK integrates critical stages of development into a single environment. This unified workflow enables developers to transition from a conceptual game structure to a production-ready client within 28 days, shortening development cycles and reducing reliance on third-party software setups.

In a highly competitive market, many operators face limited access to game systems and are subject to mandatory revenue-sharing agreements. DigerGDK is designed to mitigate these challenges by offering development teams direct control over their production lifecycles and facilitating business models in which studios can retain their full Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR).

“The next wave of iGaming leaders won’t build on rented infrastructure; they’ll build on systems they own,” said Alexandru Popescu, iGaming Chief Product Officer at Digicode. “Faster to market, more predictable costs at scale, and full control over how their platform evolves - that’s the foundation we are delivering.”

The framework features an integrated visual editor, pre-built math boilerplates, and high-speed simulation engines. These tools allow teams to validate Return to Player (RTP) percentages and volatility metrics, streamlining compliance preparation and reducing code rework during final certification stages.

Designed for studios, operators, and technical teams, the platform supports real-time collaboration. With an AI-ready engine, development teams can utilize AI-assisted workflows to automate asset integration and standardize repeatable game-creation processes to scale up production.

Key Capabilities of DigerGDK:

Slots, crash, and custom multiplayer development with Room-aware, real-time game flows

Production-ready templates and reusable components

Live scene editing, hot reload and responsive layouts

AI-assisted brief-to-playable prototyping

Integrated GenAI art, animation and asset pipeline

Game-math integration, simulation and testing

Unified workflows for developers, artists and sound designers

Versioned, RGS-ready packaging and multi-platform deployment

Integrated Visual Editor for centralized control over structure and logic

High-Speed Simulation for immediate validation of RTP and volatility

Pre-Certification Tools featuring structured testing to expedite regulatory approvals

Modular Casino Engine for configuring jackpots, bonus mechanics, and reusable code

Absolute IP ownership with transparent pricing

With the release of DigerGDK, Digicode expands its Diger Suite of iGaming Products, designed to help clients build and scale globally. This ecosystem - including DigerRGS, DigerPAM, and DigerCompanion - assists businesses in modernizing operations, reducing external dependencies, and controlling their technological roadmaps.

About Digicode:

Digicode is a full-cycle, AI-enabled product development company that designs and delivers enterprise digital solutions for organizations, including enterprise systems, integrations, and long-term software development operating in complex, regulated environments with deep expertise in the global iGaming and gaming technology sectors. The company operates internationally and focuses on projects in which ownership and technical responsibility remain with the client.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.