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Voter Registration Deadline & Poll Worker Training – Monday, August 10

ATTENTION PORTSMOUTH VOTERS:  Rhode Island Statewide Primary Elections will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

 The LAST DAY for new voters to register or current voters to update existing records is Monday, August 10, 4:00 PM. You may also register or make changes online at vote.ri.gov. (Please note: Town Hall will be closed in observation of Victory Day but the Canvassing Office will remain open.)

Canvassing office will be open:

8:30 AM to 4:00 PM

2200 East Main Road

Monday, August 10, 2026


 Poll Worker Training will be held at 10:00 AM. on Monday, August 10th at 10:00 AM 

 

Interested in working at the polls?

Curious about the how and why of elections?

Join us in the Council Chambers at 10:00 AM.

 

 

Contact the us with any questions at

Portsmouth_canvassing@portsmouthri.gov or 401-683-3157.

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Voter Registration Deadline & Poll Worker Training – Monday, August 10

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