Notice of Elections

Information for Portsmouth Voters

Statewide Primaries—Wednesday, September 9

General Election—Tuesday, November 3

What to do before you vote.

Register to vote https://vote.sos.ri.gov/ .

Final Day for new voters to register before the primary elections is

Monday, August 10, 4PM.

Already registered? Check to make sure information is correct?

Name

Address

Party (only required for primary elections)

Update information.

Online at https://vote.sos.ri.gov/

By mail – send to Canvassing Office, 2200 East Main Road, Portsmouth

Come to the Canvassing office

Decide how you want to vote.

By Mail—Request a mail ballot to be sent to you.

Early Voting—Begins 20 days before each election at Town Hall

Vote on Election Day—Where you vote on Election Day is determined by your address (precinct). Precincts may be combined for September primaries, but all locations are open in November:

ALL Portsmouth precincts will be open for 2026 elections 7AM to 8PM.

PRECINCT# Your POLLING SITE and ADDRESS­ will be

2701 Hope Brown Center at Farnham Farm (113 Mt. Pleasant Ave., Prudence Island)

2702 CFP Arts, Wellness and Community Center (933 Anthony Road)

2703 Portsmouth Friends Church (11 Middle Road)

2704 Portsmouth High School Field House (New Gym) (120 Education Lane)

2705 Portsmouth Town Hall Council Chambers (2200 East Main Road)

2706 St. Barnabas Church Parish Hall (1697 East Main Road)

2707 Portsmouth Middle School Gymnasium (125 Jepson Lane)

Emergency Mail Ballot Applications (available August 20)

Allows voter to pick up a mail ballot at Town Hall

Allows voter to assign a representative to pick up ballot at Town Hall (must show ID)

Verify voter registration information and obtain sample ballots at https://vote.sos.ri.gov/ .

Ballots may be deposited in BALLOT DROP BOX at the south entrance to Town Hall beginning August 20.

Final Canvass—August 18, 3PM. The Board of Canvassers will meet to canvass & correct the final voter list for this election. Preliminary list posted at the Town Hall on August 18. Voters can verify registration by contacting Canvassing office or online at https://vote.sos.ri.gov/.

Early Voting—Photo ID Required

Begins August 20 at Town Hall through 4:00 PM, September 8

Town Hall business hours: Monday – Wednesday, 8:30AM to 4:30PM

Thursday, 8:30AM to 6:30PM

Friday, 8:30AM to 2:30PM

PLEASE NOTE:

In accordance with RIGL§17-19-24.2, poll workers will ask you to show Photo ID when you vote at your polling site.

To vote in the Democratic Primary you must be registered to vote as a DEMOCRAT or be UNAFFILIATED.

To vote in the Republican Primary you must be registered to vote as a REPUBLICAN or be UNAFFILIATED.

In accordance with RIGL §17-10-3 (c), “You must be registered to vote from your actual place of residence.”

Portsmouth Canvassing Authority Portsmouth Board of Canvassers

2200 East Main Road Members: Nancy Zitka, Chair; Ellen Vadney; Mark Kanter

Portsmouth, RI 02871 Alternates: Richard Gottlieb, Paul Murphy

683-3157