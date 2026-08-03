Travel Alert: Mount Hope Bridge Delays Expected

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority is alerting drivers to upcoming disruptions on Mount Hope Bridge. Traffic will be held in both directions at several intervals between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, weather permitting, to accommodate two large lifts as part of an ongoing dehumidification project. Significant delays are expected. Daily alternating lane closures on the bridge will continue Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additionally, surface repairs are scheduled for the next four Sundays (August 9, 16, 23, and 30 ) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., weather permitting. Learn more at https://www.ritba.org/travel-alerts/

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