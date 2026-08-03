Submit Release
News Search

There were 746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 482,072 in the last 365 days.

Travel Alert: Mount Hope Bridge Delays Expected

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority is alerting drivers to upcoming disruptions on Mount Hope Bridge.  Traffic will be held in both directions at several intervals between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, weather permitting, to accommodate two large lifts as part of an ongoing dehumidification project. Significant delays are expected.   Daily alternating lane closures on the bridge will continue Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additionally, surface repairs are scheduled for the next four Sundays  (August 9, 16, 23, and 30 ) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., weather permitting.  Learn more at https://www.ritba.org/travel-alerts/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Travel Alert: Mount Hope Bridge Delays Expected

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.