Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,978 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 483,255 in the last 365 days.

Residents invited to complete Hazard Mitigation Plan Survey

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (August 3, 2026) - Berkeley County residents are invited to complete a 23-question survey as part of efforts to update the Hazard Mitigation Plan for Berkeley and Morgan counties.

The deadline to complete the survey is Sept. 25.

Hazard mitigation planning helps communities reduce risk, protect lives and property and strengthen long-term resilience. By identifying hazards and vulnerabilities, authorities can take action to help safeguard homes, businesses, infrastructure and natural resources before disaster strikes. 

Communities with an approved Hazard Mitigation Plan also are eligible for more state and federal grant opportunities.

More information about the Survey and the current Hazard Mitigation Plan is on the Eastern Panhandle Planning and Regional Development Council (Region 9) at region9wv.com

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Residents invited to complete Hazard Mitigation Plan Survey

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.