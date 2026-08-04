Residents invited to complete Hazard Mitigation Plan Survey

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (August 3, 2026) - Berkeley County residents are invited to complete a 23-question survey as part of efforts to update the Hazard Mitigation Plan for Berkeley and Morgan counties.

The deadline to complete the survey is Sept. 25.

Hazard mitigation planning helps communities reduce risk, protect lives and property and strengthen long-term resilience. By identifying hazards and vulnerabilities, authorities can take action to help safeguard homes, businesses, infrastructure and natural resources before disaster strikes.

Communities with an approved Hazard Mitigation Plan also are eligible for more state and federal grant opportunities.

More information about the Survey and the current Hazard Mitigation Plan is on the Eastern Panhandle Planning and Regional Development Council (Region 9) at region9wv.com