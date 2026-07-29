Early, In-person Voting Locations Set for 2026 General Election

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (July 28, 2026) – A new location for in-person, early voting in the Inwood, W.Va., area has been approved for the upcoming 2026 General Election by the Berkeley County Commission.

Early voting for the 2026 Election will be held at the main station of South Berkeley Volunteer Fire Co. at 7556 Winchester Avenue, Inwood, in addition to locations at the Berkeley County administrative office building at 400 West Stephen Street, Martinsburg, and at the Bedington Ruritan, 3947 Williamsport Pike, north of Martinsburg.

The new Inwood early voting location will replace the South Berkeley VFD substation in Pikeside, which will no longer be used for early voting.

The option to vote early will be available to voters from Oct. 21 to Oct. 31, 2026, excluding Sunday before Election Day, which is Nov. 3., 2026.

More information about voter registration, photo ID requirements to participate in elections, voting locations on election day, and more can be viewed at the Berkeley County Clerk's Office Elections webpage: https://berkeleywv.org/542/Elections

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