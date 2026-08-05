Rapala VMC Group Selects Diliforce as Its Governance Platform

Our first priority was finding an effective board portal solution. After gaining positive experience with the platform, we also started looking into its contract management capabilities.” — Diliforce (formerly ContractZen)

HELSINKI, FINLAND, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rapala VMC Group, the world's leading fishing tackle company, has selected Diliforce to support board governance and contract management across the organization. The phased deployment highlights how integrated governance platforms can expand over time.Rapala VMC Group, the world's leading fishing tackle company, has selected Diliforce, the governance platform formerly known as ContractZen, to support its corporate governance. The implementation began with board management and later expanded to contract management, reflecting how a single platform can grow with an organization's needs.Rapala VMC Group is a global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks, and fishing-related knives and tools, with net sales of EUR 228 million in 2025, approximately 1,400 employees across 40 countries, and shares listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.A phased win, not a one-time saleRapala's first priority was finding a secure, efficient way to share board materials ahead of meetings and manage the structured review of minutes. Rapala's legacy contract management system was also reaching the end of its useful life, making modernization the logical next step.Diliforce addressed the board management need first. The solution could be tested before full adoption, which kept the rollout low-risk, and Rapala found the Diliforce team consistently easy to reach and responsive throughout. Only after seeing results did the conversation turn to contracts."Our first priority was finding an effective board portal solution. After gaining positive experience with the platform, we also started looking into its contract management capabilities," said Tuomo Leino, General Counsel and Investor Relations at Rapala VMC Group.During the migration from Rapala's legacy contract system, Diliforce's AI-assisted classification helped identify missing metadata, simplifying a process that often slows governance modernization projects. Board-related workflows have since been centralized within the platform, keeping documents continuously accessible to the people who need them, with less manual effort and a more secure way of working."Diliforce combines ease of use, multiple governance features, and strong value for money in one platform. In addition, the accessibility and support provided by the team have made the overall experience very positive," Leino said.Supporting growth with unified governanceDiliforce is an AI-driven platform that combines board management, contract management, legal entity management, due diligence, and compliance in a single system. Offered globally as a SaaS solution, it gives midmarket organizations enterprise-grade governance capabilities without the cost or complexity of traditional governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solutions.A standout example of that AI is SmartIndex, which can generate complex document indexes, including M&A due diligence structures, in seconds. AI-assisted classification then recommends the appropriate location for each document across multiple indexes, helping organizations stay ready for audits, compliance reviews, financing rounds, and other corporate events.The Rapala deployment comes as Diliforce completes its rebrand from ContractZen, reflecting the company's evolution to a unified AI-powered governance solution."Our work with respected brands like Rapala shows that modern AI-powered governance capabilities don't have to be reserved for the largest organizations," said Markus Mikola, Founder and CEO of Diliforce. "Our new name reflects that evolution and our commitment to helping organizations stay audit-ready, organized, and in control through a single, easy-to-use platform."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.