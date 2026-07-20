A and J Behavioral Health Offers ABA Therapy in New York

The Bellmore-based behavioral health provider serves children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder through personalized, family-centered ABA therapy ac

NEW YORK, CO, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A and J Behavioral Health (AJB), a behavioral health services provider based in Bellmore, New York, is highlighting its full range of services for families seeking ABA therapy in New York and beyond. The practice specializes in Applied Behavior Analysis therapy for children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder and related developmental disabilities, offering individualized programs designed to fit each family's daily life and long-term goals.AJB serves children from infancy through adolescence, delivering care through in-home and community-based therapeutic services. The practice's approach combines evidence-based therapy methods with active family involvement, which the team views as a central part of every child's progress. Programs are built around each child's specific needs and are developed so they can be applied practically within the routines families already follow.What sets AJB apart from many behavioral health providers is its comprehensive clinical model. Rather than offering therapy in isolation, the practice conducts psychological evaluations and collaborates closely with physicians to identify diagnoses and address the root causes of each child's behavioral challenges. This coordination between clinical assessment and therapeutic care allows AJB to build programs grounded in a clear picture of each child's needs.Applied Behavior Analysis is the foundation of AJB's therapeutic work. ABA therapy is a structured, evidence-based approach that focuses on understanding how behavior works and using that understanding to encourage positive behavioral change over time. AJB's therapy team specializes in both ABA and Verbal Behavior principles, giving clinicians a broad set of tools to address communication, social development, and daily living skills across a wide range of ability levels.The practice offers several core service areas. Family Training gives parents and caregivers the knowledge and practical tools they need to support their child's growth at home. This service acknowledges that therapy extends beyond clinical settings and that families play a direct role in reinforcing what children learn during sessions. AJB also offers private classes for new parents covering topics such as sleep training, behavior management, and language acquisition, addressing gaps that many new parents face when navigating early developmental concerns.Communication-focused therapy is another key area of AJB's work. Building functional communication skills is often a central goal for children with autism spectrum disorder, and AJB's approach addresses this by helping children develop the ability to connect and express themselves in meaningful ways. This service is closely tied to the Verbal Behavior principles that guide the practice's clinical model.Behavioral Change Coaching helps families and children work through specific behavioral challenges using strategies tailored to the individual child and family environment. Rather than applying a single method to every situation, AJB designs approaches based on what is happening in that child's life and what is realistic for that family to implement and maintain.AJB also supports children in building Social and Daily Living Skills. These skills cover a wide range, from how a child interacts with peers to how they manage everyday tasks independently. The goal of this work is to help children become more self-sufficient and create lasting learning that carries into real-world settings. Psychological Testing is also available, providing families with formal evaluations that can clarify diagnoses and guide the course of care.The practice's mission statement reflects a clear commitment to the families it serves. AJB is dedicated to delivering platinum-level service to parents, providing high-quality therapy and comprehensive parent training. The organization is grounded in the belief that every child, regardless of ability, deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential and lead an independent, meaningful life.That vision shapes the way the practice structures its programs. By working closely with families and keeping them active participants in the therapy process, AJB creates programs that extend beyond individual sessions. The integration of therapy into daily routines is a deliberate part of how the practice approaches care, reflecting an understanding that consistent support at home is as important as what happens during a clinical session.AJB's services are available across multiple states, including New York, New Jersey, Colorado, and California, giving families in different regions access to the same model of personalized behavioral health care. For families in and around Bellmore, New York, the practice offers a local, accessible option for children who need behavioral support and ABA-based treatment.Families interested in beginning services can start by completing an application form on the AJB website, followed by scheduling an initial appointment. The process is designed to be straightforward so families can take the first step toward care without unnecessary barriers.

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