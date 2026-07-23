Aquilon Software Expands Configure-to-Order ERP Solution for Custom Door Manufacturers

BURNABY, BC, CANADA, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aquilon Software Expands Configure-to-Order ERP Solution for Custom Door ManufacturersEnhanced platform helps manufacturers reduce errors, preserve engineering knowledge, and streamline the production of custom-built doors.Aquilon Software today announced significant enhancements to its Configure-to-Order (CTO) Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution, introducing expanded capabilities for manufacturers of pre-hung interior and exterior doors. Developed in collaboration with customers over many years, the latest release helps manufacturers configure, quote, manufacture, and deliver custom-built products more accurately while reducing manual processes and preserving valuable manufacturing knowledge.Manufacturers of custom doors face challenges that traditional accounting software and many ERP systems were never designed to solve. Every order may involve different dimensions, materials, wood species, glazing, hardware, finishes, handing, swing direction, labour requirements, and manufacturing processes. Managing this complexity manually often leads to errors, inconsistent production information, and unnecessary rework.Aquilon's enhanced Configure-to-Order solution captures these product rules within a single integrated ERP platform, allowing manufacturers to respond quickly to customer enquiries while automatically generating the information required for purchasing, manufacturing, inventory control, costing, and financial management."Configure-to-Order isn't simply about producing a quotation," said Phil Patton, President of Aquilon Software. "It's about capturing the knowledge of experienced people and using that knowledge to consistently produce accurate quotations, purchasing requirements, manufacturing specifications, and financial information from a single source. Our latest enhancements help manufacturers respond faster, reduce costly mistakes, and protect one of their most valuable assets—their operational knowledge."Aquilon believes sophisticated Configure-to-Order ERP technology should not be reserved for large enterprises. By making advanced manufacturing software practical, affordable, and straightforward to implement, the company enables small and mid-sized manufacturers to compete with organizations many times their size.Built for Real ManufacturingWhen a salesperson receives an order for a custom door, Aquilon guides them through a structured configuration process rather than relying on handwritten notes or individual experience. Typical configuration options include:Door style and constructionMaterial and wood speciesInterior or exterior applicationDoor dimensionsLeft- or right-handed operationIn-swing or out-swing configurationGlass and glazing optionsFrame and jamb specificationsHardware and lock preparationHinges and accessoriesPaint, stain, or finish coloursFire-rating and compliance requirementsCustomer-specific options and special instructionsAs each option is selected, Aquilon automatically:Calculates material requirementsEstimates labour hours and labour costsGenerates a unique Bill of Material (BOM) for every configured productProduces detailed shop floor manufacturing specificationsCreates purchasing requirementsAllocates available inventoryProduces rough-cut production schedulesCalculates selling prices and marginsIntegrates seamlessly with inventory, purchasing, manufacturing, costing, and financial accountingThe result is a seamless flow of information from quotation through production and final invoicing, eliminating duplicate data entry and reducing the risk of manufacturing errors.Giving the Shop Floor Everything It NeedsEvery configured order automatically generates detailed manufacturing instructions based on the customer's exact requirements. Rather than relying on verbal communication or handwritten notes, production staff receive clear, consistent specifications that can include machining instructions, assembly details, glazing requirements, hardware installation, finishing instructions, quality checkpoints, packaging details, and customer-specific manufacturing requirements.This helps ensure every custom product is built correctly the first time while reducing rework and improving overall quality.Preserving Manufacturing KnowledgeOne of the greatest challenges facing manufacturers today is the loss of experienced employees whose knowledge exists only in their heads. Product configuration rules, pricing logic, and manufacturing expertise can take years to develop and are difficult to replace.Aquilon captures this valuable intellectual property within the ERP system, allowing new employees to configure products accurately, prepare quotations confidently, and generate complete manufacturing documentation using proven business rules. The result is faster employee training, greater consistency, and reduced dependence on key individuals.Proven ResultsThe latest enhancements build on years of real-world customer experience.One large manufacturer of pre-hung interior and exterior doors operating multiple branch locations replaced a handwritten order configuration process with Aquilon's Configure-to-Order system. Within six months, the company reduced production errors by almost 80 percent, largely due to the consistent electronic generation of manufacturing specifications and the elimination of manual configuration.Another independent door pre-hanger used Aquilon to capture years of product knowledge within the software. Once the company's configuration rules and manufacturing expertise were embedded in the ERP system, the business was able to employ an additional salesperson with significantly less training. The owner was freed to focus on business development and customer relationships instead of personally configuring every order.These examples demonstrate that Configure-to-Order ERP delivers benefits well beyond automation. By embedding engineering knowledge and manufacturing processes within the system, manufacturers improve quality, shorten training times, preserve valuable intellectual property, and create a scalable platform for growth.Why Configure-to-Order MattersConfigure-to-Order manufacturing is essential for businesses that build products to customer specifications rather than producing standard catalogue items. Industries including pre-hung doors, windows, millwork, cabinetry, architectural building products, and custom fabrication all depend on the ability to accurately configure products, estimate material and labour requirements, generate manufacturing specifications, and produce reliable quotations.As demand for customized products continues to grow, manufacturers increasingly require software that captures product knowledge, automates complex configuration processes, and integrates sales, purchasing, inventory, manufacturing, and financial management within a single system.About Aquilon SoftwareAquilon Software develops practical, feature-rich Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions for small and mid-sized manufacturers and distributors worldwide. Its integrated platform combines Configure-to-Order manufacturing, inventory management, purchasing, warehouse management, manufacturing, financial accounting, costing, CRM, and business reporting within a single solution.Aquilon has particular expertise helping manufacturers of highly configurable products—including pre-hung doors, windows, millwork, cabinetry, and architectural building products—improve quality, preserve engineering knowledge, streamline operations, and increase profitability through affordable, practical ERP technology.For more information or to arrange a live demonstration, visit www.aquilonsoftware.com or email sales@aquilon.biz.Media ContactAquilon Software3981 Phillips AvenueBurnaby, BC V5A 3K4Canadasales@aquilon.biz

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