JNTG Showcases Advanced Flow Battery Electrode Solutions at IFBF 2026

JNTG delivers a technical presentation on its flow battery electrode solutions as a Gold Sponsor at the International Flow Battery Forum (IFBF) 2026 in Budapest, Hungary. JNTG's flow battery electrode solutions based on graphite felt, carbon cloth, and carbon paper. JNTG corporate logo.

At IFBF 2026 in Budapest, JNTG showcased graphite felt, carbon cloth and carbon paper electrode solutions for flow batteries, expanding its ESS portfolio.

CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JNTG , a South Korea-based advanced carbon materials company, participated in the International Flow Battery Forum (IFBF) 2026, held in Budapest, Hungary, in June 2026.The International Flow Battery Forum (IFBF) is the world's largest conference dedicated to the flow battery industry, bringing together industry experts from around the world to share the latest technological developments and market trends.Building on its expertise in carbon-based energy materials and manufacturing technologies established through its Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) business for hydrogen fuel cells, JNTG successfully developed and achieved mass production of graphite felt electrodes for flow batteries in 2023. At IFBF 2026, it also showcased electrode solutions based on graphite felt, carbon cloth, and carbon paper, highlighting its expanded electrode portfolio designed to meet diverse flow battery system requirements.Flow batteries are considered one of the next-generation energy storage technologies for Energy Storage Systems (ESS). Compared to lithium-ion batteries, they offer enhanced safety due to their significantly lower fire risk and a longer service life, making them an attractive solution for long-duration energy storage applications. As global demand for ESS continues to grow, the flow battery market is also expanding rapidly and is widely recognized as a high-potential sector for long-term growth.In line with this market expansion, JNTG has strengthened its capabilities in customer-centric product development and mass production. As a result, the company has successfully begun supplying flow battery electrodes to major system manufacturers in the United States and Canada, driving significant business growth over the past three years.At IFBF 2026, JNTG participated as a Gold Sponsor, hosting an exhibition booth and delivering a technical presentation focused on its electrode activation technology and mass production experience. Through its participation, the company showcased its technological expertise and manufacturing capabilities to global customers and industry professionals while exploring new business opportunities."Participating in IFBF 2026 provided a valuable opportunity to demonstrate JNTG's advanced carbon materials technologies and mass production capabilities to the global flow battery industry while strengthening relationships with customers and partners," said Kang Min, Executive Director of Business Operations at JNTG. "We will continue to enhance our global competitiveness by developing customer-oriented products and ensuring stable, high-quality mass production."

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