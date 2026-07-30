NanoEntek Launches EVE™ HT A26, a Fully Automated High-Throughput Cell Counter That Counts 96 Samples in 10 Minutes

EVE™ HT A26

Walk-away system automates pipetting, dilution, staining and counting in one instrument — cutting hands-on time and delivering consistent results across users.

NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NanoEntek Inc., a developer of life-science instruments and in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) devices, today announced the launch of the EVE™ HT A26 , a fully automated high-throughput cell counter that streamlines the entire workflow from sample preparation to cell counting and analysis. By integrating hands-free pipetting, aliquoting, diluting, staining and counting within a single system, the EVE HT A26 delivers high-throughput performance while reducing workflow variability and ensuring reproducible results.Designed for high-throughput cell counting applications, the EVE HT A26 counts up to 96 samples in as little as 10 minutes while requiring only 20 µL of sample. It combines the efficiency and reliability expected from an automated high-throughput cell counter with the imaging performance of a fluorescence cell counter, enabling laboratories to process large sample batches with minimal hands-on intervention.Once a user loads the consumables and samples onto the deck, the EVE HT A26 automatically performs the entire cell-counting workflow — aliquoting, diluting, mixing, loading and counting. Functioning as a true walk-away cell counter, the system frees scientists to focus on other laboratory tasks while maintaining accurate and consistent results, batch after batch.The instrument’s dual fluorescence and brightfield channels support AO/DAPI, Trypan Blue and Erythrosin B staining, while built-in auto-aliquoting and dilution standardize sample preparation. This fully automated, standardized workflow delivers consistent counting performance regardless of user experience — addressing one of the most common sources of variability in manual cell counting.“High-throughput laboratories don’t just need faster counting — they need consistency they can trust across every operator and every run,” said a spokesperson for NanoEntek. “The EVE HT A26 automates the steps that introduce the most variability, so teams get reproducible results while spending far less time at the bench.”Because it automates both sample preparation and counting, the EVE HT A26 is well suited to laboratories that repeatedly process large sample batches — including cell culture, cell-based assays, bioprocessing and cell therapy development — where speed, consistency and reproducibility are critical. An optional 21 CFR Part 11-compliant configuration supports data-integrity requirements in regulated environments.The EVE HT A26 is available now. For Research Use Only. The product is not approved for diagnostic or therapeutic use.About NanoEntekNanoEntek Inc. (KOSDAQ: 039860), headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, is a global leader in in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) and a developer and manufacturer of the world’s most advanced microfluidic-chip technology. Built on Bio-MEMS expertise that integrates biotechnology with micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), the company’s lab-on-a-chip platform miniaturizes laboratory processes onto a fingernail-sized microfluidic chip. NanoEntek’s operations span R&D, production and sales of life-science laboratory instruments, IVD medical devices, and related consumables and solutions, supported by approximately 100 patents in NT-IT-BT (nanotechnology–information technology–biotechnology) convergence technology in Korea and abroad.By combining plastic fluidic chips with optical technology, NanoEntek launched the world’s first automated cell counter and holds roughly 30% of the global market. The company has secured 13 U.S. FDA clearances — including the ADAM-rWBC micro blood analyzer, the ADAM-CD34 fluorescence CD34 counter, and the FREND™ PSA Plus, TSH, Free T4, Testosterone and Vitamin D assays — and ADAM-rWBC has been adopted by the American Red Cross as standard equipment for blood quality control (QC). Continuing to expand across the United States, Germany and China, NanoEntek advances its mission to become the “Global Top Digital Creator.” For more information, visit www.nanoentek.com

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