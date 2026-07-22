JOIN Enterprise Expands Global Reach With Fiberglass Casting Tape and Splints

JOIN Enterprise Co., Ltd. Optima Splint 5inch cast

Korean orthopedic device maker supplies synthetic cast and fiberglass splint products to hospitals in 50+ countries, replacing traditional plaster casts.

NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JOIN Enterprise Co., Ltd., a South Korean manufacturer specializing in orthopedic medical devices and healthcare products, is strengthening its position in the global market with its core product lines: synthetic fiberglass casting tape and orthopedic splint systems used in fracture and trauma care.For more than 30 years, JOIN Enterprise has focused exclusively on orthopedic immobilization devices. The company's flagship fiberglass casting tape serves as a modern replacement for the traditional plaster cast , offering a lightweight structure, high strength, fast curing time, excellent moldability, and improved patient comfort. Its orthopedic splint products are widely used in hospitals and medical institutions to stabilize and protect injured limbs, providing clinicians with reliable options for both emergency and follow-up care.Every cast and splint product is manufactured under a rigorous quality management system built on three decades of accumulated production technology and continuous R&D investment. This commitment to quality has earned JOIN Enterprise recognition in the global medical device market, with exports now reaching more than 50 countries, including North America and Europe.Building on the material science and quality control capabilities developed through medical device manufacturing, the company has recently expanded into the consumer healthcare market. Its hydrocolloid acne patch, launched in 2025, applies medical-grade material technology to skin protection and blemish care, delivering enhanced safety and adhesion through medical device-level quality standards."Our goal is to take technology proven in hospitals — from the fiberglass splint used in trauma care to the synthetic casting tape trusted by orthopedic specialists — and extend that same standard of quality into everyday healthcare products," the company stated.JOIN Enterprise plans to continue advancing its orthopedic device technology while expanding its global footprint and developing medical device-based consumer healthcare products. As a leading Korean orthopedic device manufacturer, the company is broadening its presence in international markets with products validated in clinical settings.JOIN Enterprise participates annually in MEDICA, the world's largest medical device exhibition held every November in Dusseldorf, Germany. This year, the company will meet global buyers and partners at Hall 5, Booth K12.About JOIN EnterpriseJOIN Enterprise Co., Ltd. is a South Korean manufacturer of orthopedic medical devices, specializing in synthetic fiberglass casting tape and splint products for fracture and trauma care. With more than 30 years of manufacturing expertise and exports to over 50 countries, the company supplies hospitals and medical distributors worldwide.Media ContactJOIN Enterprise Co., Ltd.Website: http://joinenterprise.com Email: info@joinenterprise.com

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