Abilytics Joins the Databricks Brickbuilder Partner Network as a Bronze Tier Consulting Partner

Abilytics is a Databricks Partner Abilytics Logo1

Abilytics joins the Databricks partner network, strengthening its data, analytics and AI offerings alongside their AWS, OpenAI and Anthropic expertise.

With our deep platform engineering, analytics and AI capabilities, this partnership is a natural fit for Abilytics,” — Balesh Lakshminarayanan

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abilytics Inc., an AI-first engineering and technology consulting company, today announced that it has joined the Databricks Brickbuilder Partner Network as a Bronze Tier Consulting Partner.The partnership strengthens Abilytics’ ability to help enterprises modernize fragmented data environments, build governed lakehouse architectures, and create production-ready analytics and AI applications on the Databricks Platform.This complements the company's existing partnerships with AWS, OpenAI and Anthropic, expanding and bringing together strong capabilities across cloud infrastructure, foundation models and enterprise AI engineering to deliver end-to-end data, analytics and AI solutions. The Databricks partnership represents a significant addition to this growing expertise portfolio, strengthening the company’s ability to provide an integrated journey from enterprise data and analytics to production-ready AI applications and agents.“With our deep platform engineering, analytics and AI capabilities, this partnership is a natural fit for Abilytics,” said Balesh Lakshminarayanan, Co-Founder and CEO of Abilytics. “Most enterprises still move data through multiple integration, storage, transformation and reporting layers before it becomes useful to decision-makers. Databricks gives us an opportunity to simplify that journey.”“We are making significant investments in Databricks training and certifications, developing reusable solutions and preparing a team of Forward Deployed Engineers who can work closely with customers to move rapidly from business problem to production outcome.” said Anjana Gopakumar, Vice President of Operations at Abilytics.** Bringing Operational Data and Enterprise Intelligence Closer Together **A key focus of the Abilytics Databricks practice will be helping enterprises take advantage of Lakebase and Genie to connect operational applications, governed enterprise data and business intelligence more effectively.“Lakebase and Genie represent an important architectural shift,” said Ajish Cherian, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Abilytics. “Traditionally, operational applications, data platforms, analytics tools and AI systems were designed and managed as separate technology layers. Every additional layer introduced more integration work, duplicated data, governance challenges and delays.”“With Lakebase supporting the operational requirements of intelligent applications and Genie enabling governed, natural-language access to enterprise data, we can design a much more connected database and architecture,” Cherian added. “Our engineering focus will be on helping customers bring these capabilities into real production environments with the appropriate data models, security, governance, observability and platform automation.”** From Data Modernization to Production AI **Abilytics will provide consulting and engineering support across the Databricks lifecycle, beginning with data-platform assessments and modernization roadmaps and continuing through architecture, migration, governance, optimization and AI deployment.Abilytics helps enterprises use Databricks products such as Lakebase, Genie, Lakeflow and Unity Catalog to modernize data platforms, build intelligent applications and give business users faster, governed access to insights.Abilytics is also exploring Databricks Omnigent, the open-source meta-harness introduced by Databricks to make different AI agents interoperable. Omnigent provides a common layer for combining agents such as Claude, Codex and custom enterprise agents, while enabling centralized security policies, cost controls and real-time collaboration. Combined with Abilytics’ OpenAI and Anthropic expertise, this emerging capability can help enterprises move beyond isolated agents and build governed, multi-agent systems in which the right model and agent can be selected for each task.The company has also developed reusable solution concepts and accelerators around Lakebase and Genie, EDI and supply-chain integration, Databricks migration assessment and AI-driven fraud detection. These assets are intended to shorten discovery and implementation cycles while giving engineering teams a practical starting point for enterprise deployment.“This is the beginning of a focused, long-term investment for Abilytics,” said Lakshminarayanan. “Our objective is to combine the strengths of Databricks, AWS, OpenAI and Anthropic with our engineering expertise to help enterprises build a dependable intelligence layer in which applications, data, analytics and AI operate on a governed foundation and contribute directly to measurable business outcomes.”About AbilyticsAbilytics Inc. is an AI-first engineering and technology consulting company helping enterprises build dependable intelligent systems. Founded and led by technology leaders with deep experience across enterprise software, cloud platforms and AI engineering, Abilytics combines artificial intelligence, data and analytics, platform engineering and product engineering to help organizations move rapidly from ideas and prototypes to secure, scalable production solutions.Through its partnerships with Databricks, AWS, OpenAI and Anthropic, Abilytics brings together leading capabilities across cloud infrastructure, enterprise data, analytics, foundation models and agentic AI.Abilytics is headquartered in Pleasanton, California, with its global engineering and delivery operations in Kochi, India.For more information, visit www.abilytics.com or explore the company’s Databricks consulting and engineering capabilities.

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