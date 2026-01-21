Abilytics Appoints Balesh Lakshminarayanan as Chief Executive Officer

Balesh Lakshminarayanan Abilytics

Former ABSYZ CEO to lead Pleasanton-based AI orchestration and platform engineering company into its next phase of global growth.

Enterprises are asking how to make AI reliable, governed, and operational at scale. Exactly the problem Abilytics is solving. Our goal is to make AI work in the real world, not just in POCs and Demos.” — Balesh Lakshminarayanan

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abilytics Appoints Balesh Lakshminarayanan as Chief Executive OfficerPleasanton, California | January 2026Abilytics Inc, a next generation technology company headquartered in Pleasanton, California, with a Global Capability Center in Kochi, India, today announced the appointment of Balesh Lakshminarayanan as its Chief Executive Officer.Abilytics is building foundational technology for the next era of enterprise AI. As one of the first movers in AI orchestration , the company helps organizations design, build, and operate dependable intelligent systems by orchestrating data, models, and AI agents into unified, outcome driven applications. With deep expertise in data, platform engineering and analytics, Abilytics is creating the backbone for the next decade of AI driven transformation.Commenting on his appointment, Balesh Lakshminarayanan said, “We are at a cusp in the technology consulting and services industry. Over the last decade, cloud, APIs, and platform engineering became the foundation of digital transformation projects. In the coming decade, agentic knowledge, agent to agent communication, and the ability to orchestrate multiple AI models into reliable enterprise systems will define successful AI transformation projects. Abilytics is uniquely positioned in this ecosystem with deep engineering expertise, strong IP, research driven thinking, and a world class team focused on solving enterprise related AI problems. I am excited to lead this journey and help organizations build intelligent systems that are scalable, trustworthy, and future ready.”CFO, Ms Anu Jose added, “We are delighted to welcome Balesh as Chief Executive Officer of Abilytics. We are entering a defining phase for the enterprise AI industry, with platform and orchestration spending growing at unprecedented speed. With new leadership in place and our expansion plans across the US, India and other geographies, Abilytics is well positioned to accelerate growth, scale enterprise adoption, and build a category-leading AI orchestration business.”Balesh brings over two decades of experience in technology consulting, cloud computing, digital transformation, and enterprise platforms. He is the former CEO and Co Founder of ABSYZ Inc., which he successfully scaled from two founders to nearly 500 consultants globally before exiting.He has been widely recognized for his entrepreneurial leadership and industry impact. Balesh was named among the Times 40 Under 40 for Excellence in Entrepreneurship and leadership in 2023 and was recently honored as CEO of the Year by Business Leader Group for building one of the fastest growing technology consulting firms in the ecosystem.Abilytics investors and board welcomed the appointment, saying, “We are excited to welcome Balesh as CEO of Abilytics. He is a proven entrepreneur with a rare ability to build and scale technology businesses from zero to global scale. His vision for AI orchestration and enterprise grade AI systems aligns perfectly with Abilytics’ long term roadmap and we are confident he will build one of the most important AI platform companies to emerge from the USA and India.”With Balesh at the helm, Abilytics is poised to accelerate product innovation, expand globally, and help enterprises adopt AI systems that are reliable , interoperable, and governed at scale.About AbilyticsAbilytics is a next generation technology company headquartered in Pleasanton, California, with a Global Capability Center in Kochi, India. The company focuses on platform engineering, analytics, and AI orchestration, helping enterprises design, build, and operate dependable intelligent systems by orchestrating data, models, and AI agents into unified, outcome-driven platforms.Abilytics serves enterprises across banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and technology sectors, enabling them to move from AI experimentation to real-world business applications.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.