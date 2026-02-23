Abilytics Appoints Ajish Cherian as Chief Technology Officer to Drive AI, Cloud, and Platform Engineering Growth

Ajish Cherian Abilytics Logo1

The convergence of cloud, data, and AI is reshaping enterprise operating models. We want to build secure AI-first platforms that deliver measurable business outcomes for our customers.” — Ajish Cherian

KOCHI, INDIA, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abilytics Inc, an AI-first cloud and platform engineering company, today announced the appointment of Ajish Cherian as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Cherian will lead the company’s global technology strategy across platform engineering, AI services, and data and analytics. He will focus on strengthening delivery excellence, enterprise architecture, and engineering talent development as Abilytics scales its consulting and product capabilities worldwide.Cherian’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment as enterprises globally accelerate investments in cloud modernization, AI adoption, and intelligent automation. Organizations are increasingly looking for partners who can bring together cloud, data, and AI into secure, scalable, and production-ready platforms. As an official partner of AWS and Databricks, Abilytics is positioned to help customers modernize their technology and data ecosystems while building strong foundations for enterprise AI.With more than two decades of experience in architecting large-scale cloud environments, DevOps pipelines, and enterprise platform solutions, Cherian brings deep technical expertise and strategic leadership aligned with Abilytics’ growth priorities. He will work closely with customers, partners, and internal teams to strengthen core offerings across platform engineering, AI services, and data and analytics while scaling Abilytics’ global engineering and consulting capabilities. His focus will also include deepening strategic ecosystem partnerships, expanding the company’s product portfolio, and building a high-performance engineering culture centered on innovation, reliability, and measurable outcomes.“Ajish brings the depth of engineering leadership and enterprise experience that Abilytics needs as we scale,” said Balesh Lakshminarayanan, CEO of Abilytics. “Our vision is to make advanced AI and platform engineering accessible and affordable for organizations globally without compromising on quality. With Ajish leading technology, we will strengthen our consulting, delivery, and product capabilities while building a strong engineering culture. His experience in architecting large-scale cloud and DevOps environments will be instrumental in accelerating our growth across global markets.”“Organizations today are not just adopting AI, they are confronting an entirely new class of engineering and governance challenges,” said Ajish Cherian, CTO of Abilytics. “Unlike traditional software delivery, AI systems introduce complexities around data privacy, security, model governance, intellectual property protection, and responsible usage at scale. The convergence of cloud, data, and AI is reshaping enterprise operating models, and success now depends on building secure, compliant, and production-grade AI platforms from day one. I look forward to working with the team to build secure AI-first platforms that deliver measurable business outcomes for our customers.”As part of its strategic growth in data and AI, Abilytics will continue to expand its capabilities on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to help enterprises unify data engineering, analytics, and AI within a governed lakehouse architecture. By combining Databricks capabilities with its orchestration and automation platforms, the company aims to enable organizations to industrialize AI and move seamlessly from experimentation and model development to enterprise-scale deployment. This approach emphasizes governance, data privacy, security, intellectual property protection, trust, and operational reliability, ensuring that AI initiatives are innovative, transparent, and production-ready.Cherian will also play a central role in scaling Abilytics Studio, the company’s flagship AI orchestration and reliability platform designed for enterprise DevOps and SRE teams. Abilytics Studio connects logs, metrics, traces, and change management systems into a unified intelligence layer, delivering context-aware insights, automated remediation, and continuous reliability improvement. The platform enables organizations to move beyond reactive incident management toward intelligent, predictive, and autonomous operations, a capability that is becoming critical for technology leaders across financial services, healthcare, and digital industries.About AbilyticsAbilytics is an AI-first solutions and consulting company specializing in platform engineering, AI services, and data and analytics. As an official partner of AWS and Databricks, Abilytics helps enterprises modernize their cloud, data, and AI ecosystems through expert consulting, platform engineering, and automation-led delivery. Its flagship platform, Abilytics Studio, provides an AI-driven orchestration layer that helps organizations evolve from reactive firefighting to intelligent prevention and from task automation to full operational autonomy. With teams across the United States and India, Abilytics serves enterprise customers in financial services, healthcare, and digital industries worldwide. For more information, visit www.abilytics.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.