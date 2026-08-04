HDTV Supply Introduces WolfPack 4K 16x16 Seamless HDMI Matrix with Video Wall, Timer & Multi-Display Modes Multi-mode 4K 30 Hz HDMI Switch Video Wall Splicing

WolfPack 4K 30Hz 16x16 Seamless HDMI Matrix Switch, a professional AV solution designed for advanced video wall processing & flexible multi-display management.

THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HDTV Supply, a leading manufacturer and distributor of professional audio/video equipment, today announced the WolfPack 4K 30Hz 16x16 Seamless HDMI Matrix Switch , a professional AV solution designed for seamless switching, advanced video wall processing, and flexible multi-display management.Supporting 16 HDMI inputs and 16 HDMI outputs, the matrix switch enables users to route any source to any display while delivering smooth, uninterrupted switching without black screens or signal interruption. In addition to traditional matrix routing, the system features video wall, splicing, splitter, timer, and multi-view display modes, making it ideal for demanding commercial AV installations."Today's commercial AV installations require more than simple switching," said a spokesperson for HDTV Supply. "The WolfPack™ 16x16 Seamless HDMI Matrix combines seamless switching with advanced video wall capabilities, scheduling functions, and flexible display modes to provide a complete AV distribution solution."Advanced AV Distribution in One PlatformThe WolfPack 16x16 Matrix is engineered for organizations that require centralized management of multiple video sources and displays. With built-in video wall processing, users can combine multiple displays into one large visual presentation or configure independent display zones for different content.The integrated timer function allows scheduled source switching throughout the day, making it an excellent solution for digital signage, control rooms, corporate environments, educational campuses, and public information systems.Key Features16 HDMI Inputs × 16 HDMI OutputsSeamless switching without black screensSupports 4K 30Hz UHD resolutionBuilt-in video wall and display splicingSplitter mode for displaying one source on multiple screensTimer scheduling for automatic switchingFlexible matrix routing and multi-display controlFront panel, IR, RS-232, and TCP/IP controlCommercial-grade rack-mount designApplicationsThe WolfPack 4K 16x16 Seamless HDMI Matrix is ideal for:Digital signage networksCommand and control centersCorporate boardroomsUniversities and educational campusesSports barsRetail storesHospitality venuesHouses of worshipBroadcast facilitiesSecurity monitoring centersThe spokesperson answered these questions:Q1: What is the WolfPack 16x16 HDMI Matrix Switch?A: It is a professional HDMI matrix that routes up to 16 HDMI sources to 16 displays with seamless switching and advanced video processing.Q2: What is the benefit of seamless switching?A: Seamless switching eliminates black screens and signal interruptions, providing smooth transitions between video sources.Q3: What does the video wall feature provide?A: The built-in video wall processor allows multiple displays to operate as one large screen for digital signage and control room applications.Q4: What is the timer function used for?A: The timer enables automatic source switching based on scheduled times, making content management easier for commercial installations.Q5: Where is this system typically installed?A: It is ideal for corporate offices, digital signage, command centers, sports bars, universities, retail stores, hotels, and houses of worship.The WolfPack 4K 30Hz 16x16 Seamless HDMI Matrix with Timer, Video Wall, Splicing & Splitter Modes is available now through HDTV Supply. Learn more at: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/wolfpack-4k-30-hz-16x16-seamless-hdmi-matrix-with-timer-video-wall-splicing-splitter-modes.html For further information contact:TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)WhatsApp: 1-805-807-9935NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html WEB: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/wolfpack-4k-30-hz-16x16-seamless-hdmi-matrix-with-timer-video-wall-splicing-splitter-modes.html PODCAST: https://www.youtube.com/@hdtvsupplypodcasts/playlists EMAIL: press[at]hdtvsupply.com

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