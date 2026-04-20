Buy this 4K 60 Hz 4:4:4 @ 18-BPS HDMI Matrix Switcher with Video Wall Function 4K 60 Hz 4:4:4 @ 18-BPS HDMI Matrix Switch HDTV Supply has been around 25 years and has collected over 10,000 positive reviews from independent buyers. Our eBay store has over 5,000 positive reviews and this independent company, Shopper Approved, added over 4,000 more.

HDTV Supply Upgrades All WolfPack Modular Matrix Switches to 4K 60Hz 4:4:4 with HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.3/2.2 Compliance

HDTV Supply's 4K 60 Hz WolfPack™ Modular Matrix Switchers with Video Wall Processing are made up of a switcher chassis with multiple input slots & multiple output slots for HDMI input or output cards” — HDTV Supply Spokesperson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HDTV Supply, a leading provider of advanced AV signal distribution solutions, today announced a comprehensive upgrade to its WolfPack™ modular matrix switcher line, now featuring full support for 4K 60Hz 4:4:4, HDMI 2.0, and HDCP 2.3 / HDCP 2.2 compliance.This major enhancement ensures that all WolfPack modular matrix systems deliver the highest level of video fidelity, seamless compatibility with modern 4K sources, and full support for protected content across commercial and residential AV environments.“Our WolfPack modular matrix platform has always been about flexibility and performance,” said a spokesperson for HDTV Supply. “With this upgrade to 4K 60 4:4:4, HDMI 2.0, and HDCP 2.3/2.2 compliance, we’re giving our customers a fully future-proof solution that meets today’s most demanding AV requirements.”KEY FEATURES OF THE UPGRADE:True 4K 60Hz 4:4:4 PerformanceDelivers uncompressed, full-color video with maximum clarity and zero compromise—ideal for high-end video walls, digital signage, and critical viewing environments.HDMI 2.0 IntegrationEnsures compatibility with the latest 4K sources, displays, and AV ecosystems.Full HDCP 2.3 and 2.2 ComplianceGuarantees secure playback of protected content from streaming services, Blu-ray players, and broadcast sources.Modular, Scalable ArchitectureEasily configurable input/output cards allow systems to scale from small installations to large enterprise deployments.Seamless System IntegrationWorks with HDMI, HDBaseT, and AV-over-IP distribution systems for maximum deployment flexibility.Commercial-Grade ReliabilityEngineered for 24/7 operation in mission-critical environments.The upgraded WolfPack modular matrix switchers are ideal for applications including corporate AV systems, control rooms, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, education campuses, and luxury residential installations.Availability: All WolfPack modular matrix switchers from HDTV Supply are now shipping with these upgraded capabilities. Existing customers may also inquire about upgrade paths for current systems.For further information contact:Press RelationsHDTV Supply, Inc.TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)TEXT: 1-833-648-3777WhatsApp: 1-805-807-9935NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html WEB: https://www.hdtvsupply.com PODCAST: https://www.youtube.com/@hdtvsupplypodcasts/playlists EMAIL: press[at]hdtvsupply.com

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