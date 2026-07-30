HDTV Supply Launches New Compact 48x48 HDMI Matrix Switchers via CAT6 with Lower Pricing and Build-Your-Own Options

HDTV Supply, launch of its new compact HDMI Matrix Switchers supporting configurations up to 48x48 via CAT6 with dozens of in-stock pre-configured systems.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles, CA – [Date] – HDTV Supply, a leading manufacturer and distributor of professional audio/video equipment, today announced the launch of its new compact HDMI Matrix Switchers supporting configurations up to 48x48 via CAT6 with dozens of in-stock pre-configured systems and a Build Your Own (BYO) configuration program.Designed to provide greater flexibility and affordability for professional AV installations, the latest modular platform introduces a smaller, lower-cost chassis while maintaining the high performance, scalability, and reliability expected from HDTV Supply's professional AV solutions.Customers can select from ready-to-ship systems for rapid deployment or customize a matrix switcher that perfectly matches their project requirements, reducing unnecessary costs while simplifying system design.The new modular HDMI matrix series has been developed for AV integrators, consultants, installers, and organizations that require dependable signal distribution across multiple displays. Whether deployed in a conference center, university campus, command center, sports venue, digital signage network, healthcare facility, or house of worship, the new platform delivers a scalable HDMI distribution solution that can grow with future requirements."Customers have been asking for a more compact and cost-effective modular HDMI matrix solution without sacrificing flexibility or performance," said, the spokesperson for HDTV Supply. "Our new chassis delivers exactly that. With dozens of pre-configured systems available for immediate shipment and our new Build Your Own program, customers can deploy professional AV systems faster while purchasing only the capacity they actually need."Designed for Modern AV InstallationsThe new modular HDMI matrix platform supports configurations ranging from small conference room installations to enterprise-wide AV distribution systems with up to 48 HDMI inputs and 48 HDMI outputs. By utilizing CAT6 cable infrastructure, installers can extend HDMI signals over long distances while reducing cable complexity and installation costs compared to traditional HDMI cabling.Unlike fixed-size matrix switchers, HDTV Supply's modular architecture allows customers to expand their systems as project requirements grow. Additional input and output cards can be added without replacing the entire chassis, protecting investment while providing long-term scalability.The compact chassis design also reduces rack space requirements, making it an ideal solution for installations where equipment space is limited while still providing enterprise-level switching performance.Key FeaturesNew compact modular chassis supporting configurations up to 48 HDMI inputs × 48 HDMI outputsMore affordable platform compared to previous large-format modular matrix systemsDozens of pre-configured systems in stock for immediate shipmentBuild Your Own (BYO) program for fully customized matrix configurationsHDMI signal transmission over CAT6 for long-distance AV distributionModular architecture designed for future expansionHigh-performance switching with reliable signal integrityProfessional rack-mount chassis for commercial AV installationsSimplified installation and reduced infrastructure costsBacked by HDTV Supply's experienced engineering and technical support teamsApplicationsThe new modular HDMI matrix switchers are ideal for:Corporate boardrooms and conference centersUniversities and educational campusesGovernment and military facilitiesCommand and control centersSports bars and entertainment venuesDigital signage installationsHouses of worshipBroadcast facilitiesHospitality and hotel TV distributionHealthcare and medical facilitiesA Smarter Approach to Modular HDMI DistributionHDTV Supply's latest HDMI Matrix Switchers represent the next evolution in modular AV switching by combining a compact chassis, scalable architecture, and flexible purchasing options into a single platform.Customers who need rapid deployment can choose from dozens of factory pre-configured systems, while those with specialized requirements can utilize the Build Your Own (BYO) configuration program to create a solution tailored to their exact application.This approach reduces lead times, simplifies procurement, and ensures customers purchase only the inputs and outputs they require, making enterprise-grade HDMI matrix switching more accessible than ever before.The spokesperson answered these questions:Q1: What is new about HDTV Supply's latest 48x48 HDMI Matrix Switcher platform?A: HDTV Supply has introduced a new smaller and more affordable 48x48 HDMI modular chassis that provides the same professional performance in a more compact design. Customers can choose from dozens of in-stock pre-configured systems or customize their own solution using the Build Your Own (BYO) program.Q2: What are the advantages of the new modular chassis?A: The new chassis reduces rack space requirements, lowers overall system costs, and offers greater flexibility for system designers. Its modular architecture also allows customers to expand their systems over time without replacing the entire matrix switcher.Q3: What does the Build Your Own (BYO) option offer?A: The BYO program enables customers to configure the exact number of HDMI inputs and outputs required for their application. This helps eliminate unnecessary costs while providing a solution tailored to each installation's unique requirements.Q4: What types of installations are these HDMI Matrix Switchers designed for?A: The modular HDMI Matrix Switchers are ideal for corporate boardrooms, universities, sports bars, houses of worship, healthcare facilities, hotels, government buildings, command centers, broadcast studios, and large digital signage networks that require reliable, long-distance HDMI distribution.Q5: How does CAT6 connectivity benefit AV installations?A: By utilizing CAT6 cabling, the system simplifies installation, reduces cable costs, supports long-distance HDMI signal transmission, and provides a cleaner, more scalable infrastructure compared to traditional HDMI cabling.The new HDTV Supply Modular HDMI Matrix Switchers via CAT6, supporting configurations up to 48x48, are available now at: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/up-to-48x48-hdmi-matrix-switchers-via-cat6-to-450.html For further information contact:Press RelationsHDTV Supply, Inc.TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)TEXT: 1-833-648-3777WhatsApp: 1-805-807-9935NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html WEB: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/up-to-48x48-hdmi-matrix-switchers-via-cat6-to-450.html PODCAST: https://www.youtube.com/@hdtvsupplypodcasts/playlists EMAIL: press[at]hdtvsupply.com

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