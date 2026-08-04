CBP opens Global Entry Enrollment Center in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection has opened a new Global Entry Enrollment Center in Tampa, expanding access to the Trusted Traveler Program for residents and travelers across the Tampa Bay region.

The new enrollment center, located at the Area Port of Tampa Office, 5519 W. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa, Fla. 33634, provides conditionally approved Global Entry applicants with a convenient location to complete the in-person interview required to finalize enrollment.

“Expanding access to Global Entry enhances both security and the travel experience,” said Daniel Alonso, director of Field Operations for CBP’s Miami and Tampa Field Office. “This new enrollment center makes the interview process more accessible for travelers in the Tampa Bay region while supporting our mission to facilitate lawful travel and strengthen border security.”

Global Entry allows preapproved, low-risk travelers expedited clearance upon arrival in the United States using automated processing technology at participating airports. Applicants pay a $120 nonrefundable application fee, and membership, which is valid for five years, includes eligibility for TSA PreCheck®, providing expedited security screening benefits for domestic travel on participating airlines. Global Entry is free for children under 18 if their parent or legal guardian is enrolled in Global Entry.

The Tampa enrollment center is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Interviews are available by appointment only, and applicants must first receive conditional approval before scheduling an interview. Walk-in appointments are not available.

Applicants should bring a valid passport and photo identification that shows their current residential address. If you are a lawful permanent resident, you must present your machine-readable permanent resident card.

Global Entry is one of CBP’s Trusted Traveler Programs, which enhance security by enabling CBP officers to focus resources on unknown and higher-risk travelers while expediting processing for vetted, low-risk travelers.

Travelers interested in applying for Global Entry or scheduling an interview can visit CBP’s Trusted Traveler Programs website for eligibility requirements, application information, and appointment availability.

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