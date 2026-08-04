CBP Field Operations to host 15th annual ‘Trade Day’ in Detroit

DETROIT – U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations will host the 15th Annual Trade Day at Huntington Place downtown, Aug. 12.

CBP PHOTO - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers inspect international cargo from a shipping container at a facility near Detroit.

The free event, which runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., is open to the public and will provide attendees with an opportunity to interact with CBP personnel, Detroit Field Office trade staff, Canadian government officials, and a multitude of representatives from partner government agencies responsible for trade facilitation and enforcement.

In-person registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and is open until 1:30 p.m. Advanced registration is highly encouraged and closes Aug. 7.

“Trade Day represents our dedication to strengthening supply chain resilience and ensuring economic vitality,” said Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon. “By synchronizing our efforts with domestic and international trade partners and stakeholders, we do more than merely streamline our cross-border operations; we build a foundation that minimizes compliance risks and secures long-term prosperity for the entire region.”

Demonstrations and presentations will provide information on current programs and policies relating to the import and export of merchandise, current initiatives, and regulations relating to trade operations. Licensed brokers may earn 7.5 Continuing Education Credits by attending. To maintain an active license, individually licensed brokers must earn 20 CE credits from qualifying educational activities that occur beginning Jan. 1, 2025 through Jan. 31, 2027.

For questions, email dfotradeoperations@cbp.dhs.gov.