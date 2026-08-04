CBP Air and Marine Operations interdict panga near San Clemente Island; one subject deceased

SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, Calif. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations agents interdicted a panga-style vessel carrying 21 aliens near San Clemente Island on July 29.

At 2 p.m., the Long Beach Marine Unit launched a vessel following a report of a panga near the back side of San Clemente Island. The San Diego Air and Marine Branch deployed an aircraft to locate the vessel. The aircraft crew located the panga and vectored the Long Beach Marine Unit vessel to the location.

The crew initiated a small boat interdiction and deployed two warning shots to stop the vessel. Agents took control of the panga and the 21 subjects on board, which included one female and one juvenile.

During the interdiction, an adult male subject presented symptoms of acute cardiac arrest. Marine agents and U.S. Coast Guard personnel immediately performed CPR and coordinated a medical evacuation via a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter. The helicopter transported the subject to UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center in Los Angeles, where medical staff pronounced the subject deceased. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations is investigating the incident.

"Unscrupulous smugglers prioritize profit over human life, forcing individuals onto unseaworthy vessels in treacherous waters," said San Diego Air and Marine Branch Assistant Director Levi Ahrens. "These criminal networks frequently intermingle dangerous subjects with those attempting to enter the country illegally, placing both the subjects and our agents in grave danger."

Record checks revealed that the group included individuals with varying criminal histories. Twelve subjects had no criminal history or only prior administrative immigration violations. Five subjects had prior convictions for offenses including possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, and fraud. Two subjects had histories of violent offenses, including assault, domestic violence, resisting arrest, and an aggravated felony involving murder and sexual abuse of a minor.

Agents transported the remaining 20 subjects to the U.S. Coast Guard base on Terminal Island for processing by the U.S. Border Patrol.

Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, the dedicated men and women of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, alongside our law enforcement partners, have arrested and removed thousands of criminal aliens from the country—including gang members, rapists, kidnappers, and drug traffickers—to make our communities safer.