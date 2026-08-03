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Partisan Primary is Tuesday, August 11, 2026.


Thursday, August 6 by 5pm:  deadline to make a regular absentee request.

Friday, August 7:
By noon - deadline to register as a write-in candidate
By 5pm - deadline to make a calendar year absentee request
By 5pm - deadline for electors to register to vote in person at the clerk's office

Tuesday, August 11 - Election Day

Eau Claire County Clerk's Office link.
MyVoteWisconsin website link

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Partisan Primary is Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

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