Partisan Primary is Tuesday, August 11, 2026.



Thursday, August 6 by 5pm: deadline to make a regular absentee request. deadline to make a regular absentee request. Friday, August 7:

By noon - deadline to register as a write-in candidate

By 5pm - deadline to make a calendar year absentee request

By 5pm - deadline for electors to register to vote in person at the clerk's office Tuesday, August 11 - Election Day Eau Claire County Clerk's Office link.

MyVoteWisconsin website link

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