Eau Claire County Welcomes Visitors to the Eaux Claires Festival
The Eaux Claires Festival is coming to Carson Park this weekend on Friday, July 24th and Saturday, July 25th.
Eau Claire County welcomes everyone to Eau Claire! We hope you enjoy a safe and successful event!
Please review important information about Carson Park access, parking, and traffic from the City of Eau Claire Eaux Claires Information or Eaux Claires Festival website.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.