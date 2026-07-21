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Eau Claire County Welcomes Visitors to the Eaux Claires Festival

The Eaux Claires Festival is coming to Carson Park this weekend on Friday, July 24th and Saturday, July 25th.

Eau Claire County welcomes everyone to Eau Claire!  We hope you enjoy a safe and successful event!

Please review important information about Carson Park access, parking, and traffic from the City of Eau Claire Eaux Claires Information or Eaux Claires Festival website.

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Eau Claire County Welcomes Visitors to the Eaux Claires Festival

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