SBA Offers Disaster Relief to Wisconsin Businesses affected by Adverse Weather

Due to the severe weather Eau Claire County experienced between April 13 – 23, 2026, the Small Business Administration (SBA) has determined that businesses within the county are eligible for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL)

What they are:

Working capital loans to help small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private, non-profit organizations of all sizes meet their ordinary and necessary financial obligations that cannot be met as a direct result of the disaster. These loans are intended to assist through the disaster recovery period.

How to qualify:

The law limits EIDLs to $2,000,000 for alleviating economic injury caused by the disaster. The actual amount of each loan is limited to the economic injury determined by SBA, less business interruption insurance and other recoveries up to the administrative lending limit. EIDL assistance is available only to entities and their owners who cannot provide for their own recovery from non-government sources, as determined by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Find out if this may be a good option for you at the MySBA Loan Portal.

More community resources are available at the Emergency Management Public Information Portal

Press Release issued from the Small Business Administration Office of Disaster Recovery & Resilience on July 8, 2026.