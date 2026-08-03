DCI Charges Suspect with Murder in the First Degree

August 3, 2026

LAKE VIEW, Iowa - At approximately 10:27AM, August 2, 2026, the Sac County Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call about a shooting in a residence on East Shore Drive in Lake View. When officers and EMS arrived, they located a deceased female.

The victim has been identified as Rylie-Shea Muhlbauer (27) of Manning, Iowa.

Joshua Lehman (27) of Shenandoah, Iowa, was taken into custody and has been charged with Murder in the First Degree, a Class A Felony.

The case is being investigated by the Lake View Police Department, the Sac County Sheriff’s Office, the Sac County Attorney’s Office, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no further details are being released at this time

Note: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

Iowa Department of Public Safety

215 E 7th St

Des Moines IA 50319

https://dps.iowa.gov