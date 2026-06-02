Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,186 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,711 in the last 365 days.

Endangered Person Located

May 31, 2026

12:30PM

The Endangered Person Advisory issued earlier this morning has been canceled. The child has been located. 

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

May 31, 2026

Harlan, Iowa - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are issuing an Endangered Person Advisory for 8–year-old Dane Coffman. Dane was reported missing on May 31, 2026. He was last seen with Garry McBreen, age 51. They may be traveling in a silver 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe, Iowa license plate QBX 559 or a silver 2009 Dodge Journey, Iowa license plate QTC 660.  

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dane Coffman or Garry McBreen is asked to contact the Shelby County Communications at 712-755-5026 or 911. 

Dane Coffman 
Age: 8 
Height: 4 ft tall’ 
Weight: 80lbs 
Eye: Blue 
Hair: Blonde 

 Last seen with:  

Garry Ray McBreen

Age: 51

Height: 6 ft tall

Weight: 185 lbs

Eyes: Green 

ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

Iowa Department of Public Safety
215 E 7th St
Des Moines IA 50319
https://dps.iowa.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Endangered Person Located

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.