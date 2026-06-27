Stars, Stripes, and Sober Rides.

June 26, 2026

DES MOINES, Iowa - As preparations get underway to celebrate America's 250th birthday, there's one essential step to planning the perfect party: making sure everyone gets a sober ride home. To encourage safe decision-making and help prevent impaired driving during the holiday festivities, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau is partnering with local law enforcement for a high-visibility enforcement campaign July 2-6.

While most Iowans choose to celebrate safely, the Fourth of July has historically been one of the most dangerous times to be on the road. During last year’s holiday travel period (July 3–6, 2025), more than 520 crashes, including eight fatalities, were recorded across Iowa.

“We want people to enjoy the holiday and to celebrate responsibly,” says GTSB Bureau Chief Brett Tjepkes. “Impaired driving endangers everyone, and our law enforcement partners will be out looking for impaired drivers and will not hesitate to stop them. If you’re going to drink, plan ahead and know how you're getting home safely.”

Having fun and getting home safely is a community effort. No matter how you choose to celebrate, make the safe choice to get a sober ride home by designating a sober driver, scheduling a taxi or rideshare, or using your community’s sober ride program when available.

To help Iowans plan ahead and celebrate safely, Doll Distributing is generously providing a $10 Uber voucher through the Decide To Ride program. The voucher is valid statewide from 5 p.m. on July 3 through 2 a.m. on July 6 and is limited to the first 1,000 redemptions.

Data: Iowa DOT Crash Analysis Tool

GTSB works with city, county, state, and local organizations to develop and implement strategies to reduce death and injury on Iowa roads using federally funded grants.



ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes seven divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state, and federal government agencies and the private sector to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service, and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, Professional Development and Support Services Division, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

Iowa Department of Public Safety

215 E. 7th St.

Des Moines, IA 50319

https://dps.iowa.gov