Newsletter – August 2026

Aloha from the Office of Elections!

With mail ballots out and voter service centers open, the Primary Election is in full swing! As the final days of voting approaches, here are some important reminders to make sure your vote counts:

Deadline: Your ballot must be received by 7:00 PM on Saturday, August 8 (Election Day).

Postmarks do not count. Ballots received after the deadline, even if postmarked on time, will not be counted.

Sign Your Return Envelope: Be sure to sign your return envelope as instructed. Your signature is how we verify your identity and ensure your vote is valid.

Need a New Ballot? If you’ve lost your ballot or made a mistake, contact your County Elections Division right away. Depending on how close it is to Election Day, you may be issued a replacement or directed to vote in person at a voter service center.

Find a Voter Service Center

Mailing Your Ballot? Plan Ahead: Mail delivery times can vary. Do not mail your ballot on Election Day. Instead, use a ballot drop box in your county to ensure it arrives on time.

Find a Ballot Drop Box

Track Your Ballot: Sign up for ballot tracking alerts at elections.hawaii.gov. You’ll get updates when your ballot is received, verified, and accepted for counting.

Spread the Word: Help your community by reminding friends and family to return their ballots before the deadline. Every vote matters!