Hawaii Voters to Receive Primary Election Ballots by July 21

Pearl City – Hawaii voters can expect to receive their ballot in the mail for the 2026 Primary Election by Tuesday, July 21.

Keep the following in mind as you prepare to vote:

Voting and Returning Your Mail Ballot

Sign your ballot return envelope. Your signature is required for your ballot to be accepted.

Return your ballot as soon as possible. Ballots must be received, not postmarked, by 7:00 PM on August 8, 2026. Ballots received after the deadline cannot be counted.

Track your ballot. Sign up for free ballot notifications at elections.hawaii.gov or call (808) 453-VOTE (8683) for assistance with enrolling. You’ll be alerted when your ballot is mailed to you and when your voted ballot has been accepted for counting.

Troubleshooting Ballot or Registration Issues

To request a replacement ballot. If you make a mistake on your ballot, do not attempt to correct it. Instructions are provided on your ballot on how to request a replacement.

To update your residence or mailing address. Ballots are only sent to active voters. If you have moved or changed your mailing address since the 2024 Elections, you need to update your registration. Update online at elections.hawaii.gov or complete a paper Voter Registration Application available at all state libraries and post offices.

Accessible Voting Options

Accessible voting options are available for voters in need of assistance casting their ballot. You can request an electronic ballot or visit a voter service center to cast your ballot using accessible voting equipment.

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