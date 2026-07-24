Voter Service Centers Open July 27

Pearl City – From July 27 through August 8, voter service centers will be open to provide in-person election services, including voter registration and accessible voting.

To beat the long lines on August 8, officials urge voters to take advantage of the opportunity to vote early.

Chief Election Officer Scott Nago explains, “We encourage Hawaii voters to adopt the mindset that voting is no longer a single-day event. Instead, voters now have an extended window of time if they want to vote in person.”

What to Know Before Visiting a Voter Service Center

Voter service centers are open July 27 – August 8, 2026.

Save time by registering or updating your voter information using the Online Voter Registration System at elections.hawaii.gov before you arrive.

Each center is equipped with accessible ballot-marking devices that allow voters to cast their ballot independently using features such audio assistance.

Voting closes at 7:00 PM on Election Day, Saturday, August 8, 2026. To ensure your vote is counted, you must be in line at a voter service center by 7:00 PM, or your voted mail ballot must be received by the deadline (postmarks are not accepted).

For all your official election information, visit elections.hawaii.gov or call (808) 453-VOTE (8683).

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