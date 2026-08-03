Impairment.com Launches Comprehensive Resource Center for Permanent Impairment Evaluation

The New Impairment.com Better Outcomes. Better Communities. Better World.

Reimagined platform expands beyond physician education to serve employers, insurers, attorneys, claims professionals, regulators, and medical providers.

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Workers’ Compensation Educational Services, LLC (WCES), operating as WorkCompCollege.com , today announced the launch of a completely reimagined Impairment.com , transforming one of the industry’s most recognized names in impairment evaluation into a comprehensive educational and resource platform for everyone whose work depends on understanding permanent impairment.For decades, Impairment.com has been closely associated with the work of internationally recognized impairment expert Christopher R. Brigham, MD, and has served physicians, independent medical examiners, and impairment evaluators with authoritative training, tools, and educational resources. Following WCES’s acquisition of the platform and related intellectual property earlier this year, the site has been substantially expanded to meet the needs of a much broader professional audience while preserving its long-standing commitment to clinical excellence.Today, impairment ratings influence decisions far beyond the physician’s examination room. Employers rely on them to manage workforce risk. Claims professionals use them to evaluate compensation benefits. Attorneys depend on them during litigation and settlement. Government agencies develop policies around them. Risk managers, rehabilitation professionals, nurse case managers, and insurers all encounter impairment as a critical component of disability and workers’ compensation systems.“The science of impairment affects nearly every participant in the workers’ compensation and disability process, yet reliable educational resources have traditionally been scattered across multiple organizations and disciplines,” said Robert H. Wilson, President of Workers’ Compensation Educational Services, LLC. “Our vision is to make Impairment.com the first place professionals turn when they need trusted information, practical tools, expert training, or authoritative guidance.”The redesigned website introduces a growing collection of resources that extend well beyond traditional physician-focused education, including:• Free educational articles and reference materials• Professional training programs• Educational resources for the AMA Guides• Impairment calculators and practical tools• Report templates and downloadable resources• Professional credentialing opportunities• Certified Impairment Rater directory• Resources designed for employers, insurance professionals, attorneys, regulators, and medical providersThe expanded platform reflects WCES’s broader mission of improving the understanding and consistent application of impairment principles throughout the workers’ compensation, disability, personal injury, and occupational health communities.Although the audience has expanded, the foundation remains unchanged. The website continues to build upon the expertise established through more than 50,000 impairment evaluations performed by Brigham and Associates and the leadership of Dr. Christopher Brigham, a former Editor-in-Chief of the AMA GuidesNewsletter and Advisor to the AMA Guides Editorial Panel.“We see this as the beginning, not the destination,” Wilson added. “We’ll continue expanding the site’s educational library, practical resources, and professional tools to help everyone involved in impairment make more informed, consistent, and defensible decisions.”The newly expanded platform is now available at https://www.impairment.com About Impairment.comImpairment.com is a comprehensive educational resource dedicated to advancing the understanding and application of impairment evaluation. The platform provides professional education, practical tools, reference materials, and credentialing resources for physicians, employers, insurers, claims professionals, attorneys, regulators, rehabilitation specialists, and others involved in workers’ compensation, disability, and medicolegal practice.About Workers’ Compensation Educational Services, LLCWorkers’ Compensation Educational Services, LLC is the organization behind WorkCompCollege.com and a growing family of educational platforms dedicated to improving outcomes throughout the workers’ compensation system. Through online education, professional credentialing, conferences, publications, and industry resources, the organization serves employers, insurers, medical providers, attorneys, regulators, and claims professionals across the United States and internationally.Media Contact:Workers’ Compensation Educational Services, LLCadmin@workcompcollege.com

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