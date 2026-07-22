Bob Wilson, President of WorkCompCollege.com, Elected Chair of Kids’ Chance of America

Bob Wilson, Chair, Kids' Chance of America, Inc. Better Outcomes. Better Communities. Better World.

Longtime workers’ compensation leader to guide national nonprofit as it approaches its 40th anniversary

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Workers’ Compensation Educational Services, LLC (WCES), operating as WorkCompCollege.com , today announced that its President, Bob Wilson, has been elected Chair of the Board of Kids’ Chance of America, Inc. (KCOA), the national nonprofit dedicated to providing educational scholarships to the children of workers who have been seriously or fatally injured on the job. Wilson’s term became effective July 1, 2026, and will run through June of 2028.Kids’ Chance of America unites and supports state Kids’ Chance organizations across the country. Since 1988, these organizations have collectively awarded more than $46 million in scholarships. In the past year alone, Kids’ Chance organizations awarded 796 scholarships totaling $3,946,266, helping young people whose families have been affected by workplace tragedy pursue higher education and build brighter futures.Wilson has been involved with Kids’ Chance for more than two decades, first encountering the cause in 2000. In 2015, he helped establish Kids’ Chance of Florida, Inc., bringing this important mission to one of the nation’s most populous states. A widely recognized figure in the workers' compensation industry, he has spent his career working to improve the system and outcomes for all of its stakeholders; injured workers, employers, and the professionals who serve them.“What started as a humble mission in 1988 has taken on incredible momentum and today is a thriving, nationwide movement,” said Wilson. “The kids served by Kids’ Chance are unique in strength and determination, and it has been one of the most profoundly rewarding experiences of my life to be part of their journey. I am honored to serve as Chair, and I look forward to helping Kids’ Chance continue to grow, evolve, and change lives.”As Chair, Wilson will work closely with leadership staff on KCOA’s efforts to strengthen state organizations, foster major donations, and expand resources such as its Planning for the Future referral network, along with the technical services, training, and operational support KCOA provides nationwide.Those interested in learning more or supporting the cause are encouraged to contact a state Kids’ Chance organization or visit www.kidschance.org About WorkCompCollege.comWorkCompCollege.com, operated by Workers’ Compensation Educational Services, LLC, is an online education platform serving the workers’ compensation industry. Based in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, it offers a comprehensive catalog of courses and certifications designed to advance professional development and promote a philosophy centered on workers’ recovery.About Kids’ Chance of AmericaKids’ Chance of America, Inc. is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to providing educational scholarships and support to the children of workers who have been seriously or fatally injured in work-related accidents. Through a network of state organizations, Kids’ Chance has awarded more than $46 million in scholarships since 1988.

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