WorkCompCollege.com Opens Its Doors Wider: Individual Course Enrollment Now Available from a Library of 170+ Offerings

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New Course Catalog Lets Professionals Choose Exactly the Training They Need

Whatever the reason, we believe quality education should be accessible on their terms, not just ours” — Robert Wilson

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WorkCompCollege.com, the workers’ compensation industry’s premier online education platform, today announced that its extensive library of more than 170 professional training courses is now available for individual enrollment. For the first time, professionals can browse and enroll in specific courses through the new online Course Catalog without committing to a full certification program.Since its founding, WorkCompCollege.com has offered its curriculum exclusively through structured certification tracks, including the Workers’ Recovery Professional (WRP) Certification, the WRP Associate Certification (WRPA), AI in Workers’ Compensation (AIWC), and other specialized programs. While those comprehensive programs remain the cornerstone of the college’s educational model, the new individual enrollment option recognizes that many professionals need targeted training on specific topics without the time commitment required for a full certification.“We’ve heard from professionals across the industry who love what we offer but simply can’t commit to a full program right now,” said Bob Wilson, President of Workers’ Compensation Educational Services, LLC. “Maybe they need a refresher on a specific state’s regulations, the mediation process, or the role of cognitive biases. Maybe they want to whet their appetite and explore what our training looks like before diving into a full certification. Whatever the reason, we believe quality education should be accessible on their terms, not just ours.”The new Course Catalog, available at workcompcollege.com/course-catalog , provides a searchable directory of the college’s full curriculum. Professionals can browse by topic or school, explore course descriptions, and enroll directly in the specific courses that match their needs. Each course delivers the same rigorous, expert-developed content available within the college’s certification programs.The individual enrollment option is designed to serve a wide range of professionals, including:• Claims adjusters and examiners seeking targeted professional development on specific topics• Employers, risk managers, and service providers looking to strengthen their understanding of key workers’ compensation concepts• Medical providers and case managers wanting to explore training relevant to their practice• Attorneys and legal professionals interested in deepening their knowledge of specific regulatory areas• Professionals considering a full certification who want to experience the quality of WorkCompCollege.com’s training firsthand“Our certification programs aren’t going anywhere—they remain the gold standard for comprehensive workers’ compensation education,” says Mark Pew, Provost. “But opening up individual courses means more people can benefit from what our faculty and subject matter experts have built. And honestly, we think once people experience a course or two, many of them will want to come back for the full program.”To browse available courses and enroll, visit the Course Catalog at workcompcollege.com/course-catalog. For more information about WorkCompCollege.com’s full suite of certification programs, custom training solutions, and educational services, visit workcompcollege.com.About WorkCompCollege.comWorkCompCollege.com is the workers’ compensation industry’s leading online education and certification platform, operated by Workers’ Compensation Educational Services, LLC, based in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. Offering more than 170 courses across multiple certification programs—including the Workers’ Recovery Professional (WRP), WRP Associate (WRPA), AI in Workers’ Compensation (AIWC), MSPCollege, WC DocWise, and state-specific continuing education—WorkCompCollege.com serves adjusters, employers, medical professionals, attorneys, and other stakeholders committed to improving outcomes in the workers’ compensation system. The college also offers custom corporate training solutions, virtual training center access, and onboarding programs for organizations of all sizes.Media Contact:Bob Wilson, PresidentWorkers’ Compensation Educational Services, LLCWorkCompCollege.com(855) 706-8473admin@workcompcollege.com

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