WISHIN Unveils WISHIN 2.0

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FITCHBURG, WI, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WISHIN today announced the beginning of a new era with WISHIN 2.0, the next-generation platform designed to expand secure, real-time access to clinical information across Wisconsin. WISHIN 2.0 went live on August 3, 2026, with availability rolling out to customers through the month of August.

Building on the proven performance of the existing WISHIN Pulse portal, WISHIN 2.0, powered by Health Catalyst’s Ninja Universe™, introduces enhanced capabilities that support faster, more informed decision-making. New features include expanded patient search, patient cohort visibility, historical timelines, result trending, and a refreshed user experience shaped through multiple backend and interface improvements.

“The existing WISHIN Pulse portal has a proven track record of providing secure, accurate patient information for our participants, and I am pleased to share that 2.0 offers that plus many enhancements,” said Steve Rottmann, CEO of WISHIN. “We are excited to take our trusted and secure interoperability products to the next level, delivering even greater value to the organizations and communities we serve, and empowering better patient care for all Wisconsinites.”

As Wisconsin’s statewide health information exchange, WISHIN connects more than 2,000 care sites with timely, vendor-agnostic access to health data that can improve coordination, reduce duplication, and support better outcomes for patients, payers and communities. The launch of WISHIN 2.0 marks an important milestone in that mission, strengthening the infrastructure that helps providers, payers, public agencies, and other partners exchange information when and where it matters most.

Additional information about WISHIN 2.0, including rollout updates and feature details, will be shared directly with participants and made available on the WISHIN website.

About WISHIN

The Wisconsin Statewide Health Information Network, Inc. has served as Wisconsin’s state-designated entity for health information exchange under ch. 153, Wis. Stats. since 2010. WISHIN supports clinical, care management and pharmacy workflows by exchanging patient healthcare information in real time. There are more than 2,000 participants in the network, including the state’s major health systems, hospitals, clinics, post-acute facilities, pharmacies, EMS, public health agencies, behavioral health, correctional facilities, and payors. WISHIN was part of the first cohort to earn the NCQA Data Aggregator Validation (DAV) status for HEDIS ® reporting and continues its DAV accreditation today. For more information, visit www.wishin.org and follow us on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.





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