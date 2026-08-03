Morph Services Partners with MediVix to Reduce Healthcare’s Document Burden

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morph Services, Inc. (www.morphsvcs.com), the global volume leader in using AI technology to process healthcare documents, today announced a partnership with MediVix (www.medivix.ai), an AI-native healthcare acceleration platform that combines senior operating expertise with an AI-native Studio to develop and execute practical solutions for healthcare organizations. Together, the companies will target one of healthcare’s most persistent and least visible constraints: unstructured paperwork that slows care, frustrates providers, and drives up the cost of doing business.

The partnership spans the healthcare ecosystem — hospitals and health systems, federally qualified health centers, specialty, retail and mail-order pharmacies, health plans and pharmacy benefit managers — pairing Morph’s document-processing platform with the operating judgment of the MediVix Network and the execution capabilities of the AI-native MediVix Studio. Joint client work begins immediately, with additional use cases expected as the partnership matures.

“Morph and MediVix share the same conviction — that identifying a problem is not enough without offering meaningful, specific ways to solve it,” said George Bosnjak, co-founder of Morph. “Both organizations understand how much information still moves through healthcare in forms that no system can read, and how much that costs: in administrative expense, in clinician time, and in the experience of the patient waiting on the other end.”

Drawing on the senior healthcare expertise in its MediVix Network combined with its AI-native execution model, MediVix sees multiple near-term use cases where Morph’s technology can create measurable operational, financial, and clinical value for healthcare organizations and sharpen their decision-making, including:

* Prior authorization document assembly. A single authorization decision can depend on information scattered across the provider, the payer, and the PBM — arriving as faxes, electronic medical records, paper prescriptions, and clinical notes. Morph’s technology brings that material together as structured, reviewable data, so decisions move forward on clinical merit rather than waiting on paperwork.

* Same-day fax prescription processing. Patients — particularly those in rural communities — too often wait days for prescriptions that were sent by fax. Morph’s technology allows those orders to be processed in real time, just like digital orders, so patients get their medications sooner.

* Contract analysis and reporting. Pharmacies, health systems, payers and PBMs can audit and organize contracts in real time, replacing slow manual review with clear, current visibility into terms and performance on both sides of an agreement.

* Claims and remittance reconciliation. Pharmacies can reconcile payment detail against contract terms as it arrives, surfacing discrepancies in days, rather than discovering them months later.

Morph processes nearly 200,000 documents per day with an accuracy rate of 99.6 percent, converting healthcare’s high-volume, highly varied documents into actionable data. The result enables pharmacies, providers, payers, and PBMs to make faster, more informed decisions using information they can trust.

“Healthcare runs on documents that were never designed to be data, and everyone in the system pays for that,” said Dale Brown, CEO of MediVix. “This is not simply a back-office problem. It affects how quickly patients receive medications, how much time providers can devote to care, and how efficiently organizations operate. The MediVix Network combines senior healthcare expertise with an AI-native Studio to solve complex challenges, identify new opportunities, and help clients bring meaningful innovation to market. Morph shares our commitment to moving beyond AI ideas to leveraging AI for measurable results — reducing friction, expanding patient access, and improving clinical outcomes.”



About Morph

Morph Services is a documents-to-data and interoperability company that enables organizations to automatically convert unstructured and disparate data sources into highly accurate, actionable discrete data within their critical business systems. Leveraging advanced AI, in combination with proprietary technology, a service-forward model, and a senior leadership team with a track record of success in funding and exiting tech start-ups, Morph delivers enterprise-grade automation with exceptional accuracy and reliability. To learn more about what sets Morph Services apart and its impact on health organizations, visit www.morphsvcs.com.

About MediVix

MediVix is a healthcare client acceleration platform that combines proven senior healthcare operators with an AI-native Studio. The MediVix Network includes executives who have built pharmacy benefit organizations, carried P&L accountability in billion-dollar enterprises, transformed payer operations, and launched new companies and products. Each initiative is supported by the MediVix Studio, which delivers AI-enabled research, analytics, modeling, and implementation capabilities on an accelerated timeline. The platform also includes the MediVix Mind, a continuously evolving healthcare intelligence system, and a curated portfolio of clinical, operational, and financial solutions ready for market.

Human expertise powered by agentic intelligence.

To learn more, visit www.medivix.ai.



Media Contacts

Maggie Weaver

Media Relations Manager, MediVix

(859) 494-7416

maggie.weaver@medivix.ai

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