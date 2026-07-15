Morph Services Partners with Watershed Health to Unlock Critical Patient Data and Connect the Care Continuum

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morph Services, Inc., the global leader in using AI technology to process medical documents — based on volume, today announced a partnership with Watershed Health, the company driving patient care coordination across the healthcare ecosystem. Together, they are enabling a new layer of clinical visibility — one where no meaningful patient data is left behind because of how it was captured.

Utilizing Morph Services’ proprietary AI approach to convert trapped and unstructured data into categorized, tagged, organized, and actionable clinical care assets, the partnership is processing upwards of 100,000 healthcare documents per day with greater than 97 percent accuracy. Watershed Health uniquely integrates the newly unlocked unstructured data with structured data into a longitudinal, real-time patient view shared across providers, payers, and community organizations. By incorporating this previously inaccessible information from Morph into the Watershed network, providers, no matter their system, act on a complete patient story for faster interventions, informed transitions of care, and fewer ER visits and unnecessary hospitalizations.

Every day, care decisions are made without the full patient story. Across U.S. healthcare, critical patient information is locked in faxes, PDFs, and scanned documents — formats that are difficult to access, slow to process, and largely invisible to real-time care coordination workflows. The result of this missing data access is not just an administrative burden but also delayed decisions, missing clinical context, medical errors, and avoidable variations, which result in increased costs and worse outcomes. This partnership directly addresses this data accessibility gap to unlock information and put it to work for better patient care.

“It is easy to look at data as a mere numbers problem or an academic exercise. But, the Morph Services and Watershed Health team recognize that it is much more than this,” states George Bosnjak, Morph co-founder. “We understand that this is about transforming the care that patients receive by allowing information to flow freely and quickly to key healthcare decision-makers. Data and data accessibility at their core are about people.”

Watershed Health connects organizations regardless of technical sophistication, from paper-based clinics to advanced health systems, without adding IT or staffing burden. The network then delivers real-time alerts and insights that drive coordinated action across settings with a shared, continuously updated view of patients’ health activity.

“We see every day that care coordination breaks down when information is incomplete or arrives too late,” said Effie Carlson, CEO of Watershed Health. “This partnership ensures that critical data, regardless of format, becomes part of the patient story when it matters. That’s what enables better decisions, smoother transitions, and ultimately better patient outcomes.”

About Morph

Morph Services is a documents-to-data and interoperability company that enables organizations to automatically convert unstructured and disparate data sources into highly accurate, actionable discrete data within their critical business systems. Leveraging advanced AI, in combination with proprietary technology, a service-forward model, and a senior leadership team with a track record of success in founding and exiting tech start-ups, Morph delivers enterprise-grade automation with exceptional accuracy and reliability. To learn more about what sets Morph Services apart and its impact on health organizations, visit: www.morphsvcs.com

About Watershed Health

Watershed Health is the network transforming uncoordinated care into aligned workflows to action information, giving everyone who cares for a patient what they need when they need it. The company reduces healthcare costs for all stakeholders and improves outcomes without asking providers to change systems or relinquish data ownership. For more information, visit www.watershedhealth.com and follow on LinkedIn.



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(512) 850-4418

media@watershedhealth.com

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