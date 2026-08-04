AlmaLinux to Highlight its Community-Driven Linux OS at FOSSY 2026

AlmaLinux

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , the nonprofit that stewards the free, community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced it’s set to exhibit at FOSSY 2026 , the Free and Open Source Software yearly conference, taking place August 6-9 at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada.Hosted by the Software Freedom Conservancy, FOSSY is a community-driven conference dedicated to the creation, advancement and impact of free and open source software. The four-day event brings together developers, maintainers, contributors, educators, and open source advocates for technical presentations, community discussions and collaborative learning across a broad range of open source topics.Representatives from AlmaLinux, including benny Vasquez, chair of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation, will be available throughout the conference to discuss the latest AlmaLinux releases, community Special Interest Groups (SIGs), migration tools such as ELevate, and the many ways organizations and individuals can get involved with the project."FOSSY is all about bringing together the people who build, maintain and rely on open source software every day," Vasquez said. "As a community-governed project, AlmaLinux shares that same philosophy. We're excited to meet with contributors, users and organizations to discuss the future of enterprise Linux, highlight the work our community is doing, and welcome even more people into the AlmaLinux ecosystem."For more information about FOSSY 2026, visit https://2026.fossy.ca/ About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors across six continents, AlmaLinux is compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit entity created as the central collaboration point for everything to do with AlmaLinux and for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit www.almalinux.org AlmaLinux Contact:hello@almalinux.org

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