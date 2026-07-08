AlmaLinux OS Foundation To Highlight Enterprise Linux for Media and Entertainment at SIGGRAPH 2026

AlmaLinux

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , the nonprofit that stewards the free, community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced it will exhibit at SIGGRAPH 2026 taking place July 19–23 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California.As the world's leading conference and exhibition on computer graphics and interactive techniques, SIGGRAPH brings together professionals from across animation, visual effects, gaming, research, artificial intelligence, immersive technologies, and high-performance computing to explore the latest advancements shaping digital content creation. Representatives from the AlmaLinux OS Foundation, including chair benny Vasquez and members of the AlmaLinux Engineering Steering Committee (ALESCo), will be available at booth #735 to discuss recent project milestones, the Foundation's growing Media & Entertainment Special Interest Group (SIG) , and the expanding role of open source enterprise Linux in modern production environments."SIGGRAPH brings together some of the brightest minds in graphics, visualization, and digital production, making it the perfect place to connect with the professionals building the next generation of creative technologies," Vasquez said. "We're looking forward to sharing how AlmaLinux is helping studios, developers, and creators deploy stable, flexible Linux environments that support demanding workloads while remaining free, open source, and community governed."In addition to exhibiting throughout the conference, the AlmaLinux OS Foundation will host AlmaLinux Day: Los Angeles ahead of SIGGRAPH on July 18th, offering a dedicated opportunity for members of the media and entertainment, open source, and Linux communities to network, exchange ideas, and learn about the technologies powering today's creative industries.To learn more about SIGGRAPH 2026, visit:About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors across six continents, AlmaLinux is compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit entity created as the central collaboration point for everything to do with AlmaLinux and for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit www.almalinux.org AlmaLinux Contact:hello@almalinux.org

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