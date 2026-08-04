AlmaLinux OS Foundation Board Nominations Open Through September 8, 2026

AlmaLinux

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , the nonprofit that stewards the free, community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced it’s now accepting board election nominations through September 8, 2026. See the related blog at https://almalinux.org/blog/2026-08-03-election-nominations/ There are two Cohort A seats being filled, marking the first election under the Foundation’s new bylaws and election process. Board directors are unpaid and serve a four year term with a commitment typically between 2 and 10 hours a month. Directors handle the financial health of the Foundation, its governance, and its overall direction. While the board serves as an escalation path for nearly everything, technical calls are handled by the SIGs, and ALESCo.Key Dates:-- Nominations Open - August 3, 2026-- Nominations Close - September 8, 2026-- Voting Opens - September 14, 2026-- Voting Closes - October 2, 2026-- Results Announced - by October 9, 2026Bylaws information is available at:2026 election details are available at:Questions regarding the nomination process can be emailed to elections@almalinux.org.About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors across six continents, AlmaLinux is compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit entity created as the central collaboration point for everything to do with AlmaLinux and for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit www.almalinux.org AlmaLinux Contact:hello@almalinux.org

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