Interested in Supervising Appraiser Trainees? Here's What You Should Know

If you're interested in taking on appraiser trainees, there are a few requirements you will need to follow. Here's what to know to get started.

Supervise Up to 3 Appraiser Trainees

To supervise up to three appraiser trainees, you must meet the following requirements:

Be in good standing without disciplinary action within the last three years, including suspension, revocation, and surrender in lieu of discipline, that would affect your legal eligibility to engage in appraisal practice in any state

Be a certified general or certified residential appraiser for three years

Complete the Appraiser Trainee/Supervisory Appraiser Course as required by the AQB. Completion of the course as a trainee or for the purpose of eligibility for a trainee license does not satisfy this requirement.

Supervise Four to Five Appraiser Trainees

To supervise four to five appraiser trainees, you must meet the following requirements:

Be in good standing without disciplinary action within the last three years, including suspension, revocation, and surrender in lieu of discipline, that would affect your legal eligibility to engage in appraisal practice in any state

Be a certified general or certified residential appraiser for five years

Complete the Appraiser Trainee/Supervisory Appraiser Course as required by the AQB. Completion of the course as a trainee or for the purpose of eligibility for a trainee license does not satisfy this requirement; and

Create a Trainee Supervision Plan subject to approval by the Board. The supervision plan must include the supervisory appraiser’s progress-monitoring plan for the trainees and detail how the supervisor intends to ensure each trainee’s active, personal, and diligent supervision.

If you meet the requirements, use the Real Estate and Appraiser License Management Portal to initiate a request to the trainee.

Once registered and logged in: