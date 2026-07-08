AQB Seeking Comments on Changes to Appraiser Qualifications
The Appraiser Qualifications Board (AQB) released its Second Exposure Draft of proposed changes to the Real Property Appraiser Qualification Criteria.
In May, the AQB released a white paper with independent research exploring whether qualifying education courses and an exam could augment existing federal requirements to become an appraiser.
The AQB states the Second Exposure Draft proposals
- Open additional paths into the profession
- Remove requirements that are not tied to practice readiness
- Clarify provisions that have produced confusion in practice
- Preserve the core requirements the Criteria is designed to verify.
Comment on the proposed changes by July 27, 2026. Learn more about the changes and find historical information on the AQB's website.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.