AQB Seeking Comments on Changes to Appraiser Qualifications

The Appraiser Qualifications Board (AQB) released its Second Exposure Draft of proposed changes to the Real Property Appraiser Qualification Criteria.

In May, the AQB released a white paper with independent research exploring whether qualifying education courses and an exam could augment existing federal requirements to become an appraiser.

The AQB states the Second Exposure Draft proposals

Open additional paths into the profession

Remove requirements that are not tied to practice readiness

Clarify provisions that have produced confusion in practice

Preserve the core requirements the Criteria is designed to verify.

Comment on the proposed changes by July 27, 2026. Learn more about the changes and find historical information on the AQB's website.