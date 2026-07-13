The REALM Portal Is Live: What To Expect and What To Do

The Texas Real Estate Commission (TREC) and Texas Appraiser Licensing and Certification Board (TALCB) launched the Real Estate and Appraiser License Management Portal, known as the REALM Portal, on December 15, 2025. Nearly 26,000 REALM Portal accounts have already been created.

As more license holders begin activating accounts, TREC and TALCB are closely monitoring system performance, responding to feedback, and continuing to make improvements.

Below is what license holders should know right now, including what actions are required, what can wait, and where to get help if needed.

Re-entering license information.

Linking records if your license already appears after login under the Licenses tab.

Activating your account immediately if you don’t have urgent business.

License holders with an email address on file received an activation email with instructions for creating a REALM Portal account. Activation emails from no-reply@notices.trec.texas.gov began sending at 8:30 a.m. CT on December 15, 2025. If you did not receive an activation email, create a REALM Portal account here.

For most license holders, records will link automatically once they register using the same email address that appears in the agency’s system. If your license appears when you log in, you’re all set—no additional steps are required.

If your license does not appear automatically, you should link it using a PIN or State ID. Using a PIN is the recommended method, as it connects directly to your specific license.

Multiple Licenses?

If you maintain more than one license, registration, or application with TREC and/or TALCB, you may receive multiple activation emails. Each email will contain record-specific information.

To successfully link multiple records, you must use the State ID(s) or PIN Number(s) provided in each activation email. These identifiers allow you to connect all licenses, registrations, and applications into one REALM Portal account.

PIN vs. State ID: When and How to Use Them

Most users will not need to use either option. These tools are only required if your license or application does not populate automatically.

PIN (Preferred)

Using your PIN links directly to your specific license or application and is the fastest way to connect a record.

State ID

Using a State ID may display multiple records. If this happens, you do not need to take action on records that do not apply to you.

If you are still having trouble linking your records or you need to obtain your PIN and/or State ID, please contact the agency at realmportal@trec.texas.gov.

Due to high activity as accounts are activated, some users may experience slower performance or additional steps when linking records. These issues are temporary, and teams are actively working to improve system performance.

We’re Actively Working On …

Monitoring system performance during peak traffic.

Clarifying instructions based on user feedback.

Education providers, appraisal management companies, and other business entities can now manage applications, renewals, and payments entirely online through the REALM Portal.

While EINs are typically nine digits, business users may be prompted to enter an 11-digit number during registration. In those cases, adding leading zeros to the beginning of the EIN allows registration to continue.

Education providers will also receive new course numbers, which are required for managing courses going forward.

TREC and TALCB staff are available to assist users as they transition to the REALM Portal. The agency has even expanded phone capacity (300 lines). However, call volume is extremely high—so you may hear an unusual dial tone when calling TREC or TALCB. This does not mean the office is closed.

Phone lines are open Monday–Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT. Call volume is highest between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. CT. If you hear an unusual signal, please try again later.

Self-service tutorials, quick start guides, and videos are available and will continue to be added. For the latest updates, FAQs, and resources, visit trec.texas.gov/lms or talcb.texas.gov/lms.

Thank you for your patience and for helping us strengthen the REALM Portal for all license holders.