August Kicks-Off Child Safety Awareness Month

August 3, 2026

~Encouraging Motorists Statewide to Know Their Zone~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. ~ August kicks off back-to-school season and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ (FLHSMV) child safety campaign to educate and encourage Florida’s motorists, parents, caregivers, and children to Know Their Zone and be aware of the critical safety areas around school buses, school zones, and neighborhoods where children are walking, biking, or being picked up and dropped off. Whether it’s your students’ first time attending school or they’re returning, FLHSMV—along with its division, the Florida Highway Patrol, and public safety partners around the state—wants to remind you of the importance of taking proper safety precautions, because every driver plays an essential role in keeping children safe.

In addition to staying alert in school zones and around school buses, motorists should also remember the importance of proper child restraints and seat belts, practicing pedestrian safety, preventing vehicular heatstroke, and staying vigilant to avoid vehicular backover incidents. By taking these responsible steps, Floridians can help ensure students have a safe and successful start to the school year.

“Florida continues to lead the nation in educational achievement, and with that success comes a shared responsibility to protect the children who represent our state’s future. As the school year begins, every motorist plays a critical role in ensuring students can travel safely to and from the classroom,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner. “By slowing down, staying alert, and respecting school zones and school buses, we help safeguard the next generation of leaders who make Florida strong.” “Florida Highway Patrol troopers see firsthand the impact that speeding, distraction, and unsafe decisions can have on our communities, especially around schools and school buses. As students return to class, we urge all motorists to Know Their Zone, put safety first, and stay vigilant,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze. “A moment of inattention can lead to tragedy, but a moment of caution can save a life. Together, we can create a safer environment for every child on every road.”

Stop for School Buses

In 2023, the Florida legislature passed House Bill 0657 and Senate Bill 0766, which created and amended multiple Florida Statutes that authorize local jurisdictions to implement and operate school zone speed detection systems and school bus passing infraction detection systems. Passing a school bus is not just a traffic violation, it’s a direct threat to the safety of children. Each illegal pass poses a risk to children entering and exiting the bus. As responsible community members, we have a duty to ensure their safety by following the law and not passing a school bus.

Speeding remains the most common traffic violation affecting school and child safety, with more than 54,000 unlawful speeding citations issued in work or school zones in 2025 alone. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to reduced speed limits, slowing to the posted 15–20 mph when amber lights or flashing beacons are active, typically starting 30 minutes before and after the school day and during school sessions. Fines are doubled for violations in these areas. It is also critical for motorists to yield to pedestrians and stay alert for children near schools, bus stops, buses, and parking lots, using only authorized areas for drop-off and pickup

“As Florida’s students begin a new year, we must remember that education requires safety. Every student deserves to arrive at school ready to learn and return home safely,” said Commissioner of Education Henry Mack. “That responsibility extends beyond our schools, and belongs to every motorist traveling through our communities. All drivers should slow down in school zones, remain alert around school buses, and do their part to protect Florida’s students as we begin another successful school year. I appreciate the Florida Highway Safety & Motor Vehicle’s partnership in promoting this important message and helping keep Florida’s students safe as they start the 2026-2027 school year.” “As students return to school, our roads and school zones will once again become busier. A little extra patience and attention can make a meaningful difference. By slowing down, watching for crossing guards and school buses, and staying alert, we can all help students begin the school year safely and confidently,” said Andrea Messina, CEO, Florida School Boards Association.

As of January 2021, the penalties for failing to stop a school bus and passing a stopped school bus on the side where children enter, and exit, doubled. It is essential that all motorists understand and adhere to the need to properly stop for school buses, ensuring the safety of all of Florida’s children.

Passing a stopped school bus on the left side : minimum $200 fine in Florida. A second offense within five years results in a driver’s license suspension of up to a year.

: minimum $200 fine in Florida. A second offense within five years results in a driver’s license suspension of up to a year. Passing on the right side, where children enter and exit : $400 minimum fine, requires a mandatory court hearing and may result in points being add to the driver’s license. A second offense within five years can lead to a license suspension of up to two years.

“As another school year begins, a little extra awareness will help keep our communities safe,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “Drive with your full attention around schools to keep a safe environment for students, families, and all travelers.” “The start of a new school year is an exciting time for students and families, but it also brings increased traffic and activity around our schools. We are thankful for all our troopers, officers and deputies who are committed to protecting our children, but school safety is a shared responsibility. We urge every driver to obey school zone speed limits, stop for school buses, and stay focused behind the wheel being ever mindful of children walking or biking to school. Slow down, eliminate distractions, and remain alert. By working together, we can create safer roads, safer schools, and stronger communities for every child,” said Chief David Currey, President Florida Police Chiefs Association.

Slow Down in School Zones

Distractions, such as handheld wireless device use, are illegal in school crossings, school zones, and active work zones and contribute significantly to crashes. In Florida, a crash occurs every 44 seconds, and one in seven is caused by distracted driving. Parents are encouraged to review safety tips with their children to help ensure they remain safe around school buses and within school zones.

Pedestrian Safety – Look Out Before Stepping Out

Pedestrians should always use sidewalks when available, and if none exist, walk facing traffic to see oncoming vehicles.Cross only at corners or marked crosswalks, staying alert and avoiding distractions like headphones or phones; wait for vehicles to stop and make eye contact with drivers before stepping into the street. Never enter the roadway from between parked cars, and if crossing mid‑block is unavoidable, yield to oncoming traffic. To stay visible, wear bright or reflective clothing and carry a flashlight at night. Always follow pedestrian signs and signals, yielding to vehicles when the signal indicates “Don’t Walk.” Parents are encouraged to share these safety reminders with their children to help keep them safe near schools and bus stops.

Prevent Vehicular Heatstroke – Take Care of Your Kids and Pets

As routines shift during the school year, it’s essential to stay vigilant and ensure all children are out of the vehicle before walking away, using reminders like placing a purse or phone in the backseat.

Never leave a child or pet unattended, as Florida’s high temperatures can rise rapidly inside a vehicle—up to 20 degrees in just 10 minutes—and children are especially vulnerable to heatstroke, which can occur even when it’s only 57 degrees outside. Leaving a child unattended in a vehicle is a second-degree misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500, and becomes a third-degree felony if injury occurs. If you see a child or pet locked in a hot car, call 911 immediately; Florida law allows bystanders to take action to rescue a vulnerable person or animal. To prevent accidental entrapment, always keep vehicles locked and store keys out of children’s reach.

Vehicular Backover – Check First, Then Reverse

Children should be taught not to play in or around vehicles and to move away whenever a driver gets inside, keeping toys and bikes clear of driveways and areas where cars operate. Drivers should always walk around their vehicle before backing up, remembering that smaller children are harder to see, and instruct nearby kids to stand off to the side where they’re visible. Back up slowly, watch behind you, check mirrors, roll down windows to listen for activity, and stay alert in case a child moves unexpectedly. Although many vehicles now feature rear‑view cameras or detection systems, these tools are not substitutes for physically checking the area to ensure children are safely out of the way.

To learn more about FLHSMV’s Child Safety Awareness Campaign, visit Child Safety Awareness Campaign Data and Resources – Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles