MEDIA ADVISORY- Florida’s Margaritaville Specialty License Plate Named #1 Plate by ALPCA

July 27, 2026 ~Media is Welcome to Attend~ TALLAHASSEE, Fla. ~ Members of the Automobile License Plate Collectors Association (ALPCA) have nominated and voted Florida’s Margaritaville specialty plate as the Number 1 license plate for 2025. Media are invited to attend a press event recognizing this honor and celebrating the organizations and partners involved in designing and launching the plate, including Singing for Change, which receives proceeds from plate sales. WHEN: Wednesday, July 29th, 2026, at 10:00a.m. WHERE: Neil Kirkman Building

2900 Apalachee Parkway

Tallahassee, FL 32399

Conference Room A427 WHO: FLHSMV, ALPCA, Singing for Change, Margaritaville A photo opportunity will be available at the conclusion of the event. For media wishing to attend, please RSVP to MadisonKessler@flhsmv.gov.

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