TALLAHASSEE, Fla. ~ Members of the Automobile License Plate Collectors Association (ALPCA) have nominated and voted Florida’s Margaritaville specialty plate as the Number 1 license plate for 2025. Media are invited to attend a press event recognizing this honor and celebrating the organizations and partners involved in designing and launching the plate, including Singing for Change, which receives proceeds from plate sales.
WHEN: Wednesday, July 29th, 2026, at 10:00a.m.
WHERE: Neil Kirkman Building
2900 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL 32399
Conference Room A427
WHO: FLHSMV, ALPCA, Singing for Change, Margaritaville
A photo opportunity will be available at the conclusion of the event. For media wishing to attend, please RSVP to MadisonKessler@flhsmv.gov.
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MEDIA ADVISORY- Florida’s Margaritaville Specialty License Plate Named #1 Plate by ALPCA
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