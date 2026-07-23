The Florida Highway Patrol Arrests Homicide Suspect in Lee County

July 23, 2026

~The Suspect Barricaded Himself on I-75~

FT. MYERS, Fla. ~ At approximately 12:30 PM, State Troopers received a Be On The Lookout (BOLO) alert from the FHP Regional Communications Center regarding a suspect believed to be suicidal and involved in a homicide in St. Petersburg. Troopers located the suspect in Lee County and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect fled.

A Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver was successfully executed near southbound Exit 128 at Alico Road on I-75. Despite this, the suspect refused to comply with lawful commands and barricaded himself inside his vehicle. State Troopers, along with Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies who were also on scene, established contact with the suspect. He was ultimately taken into custody.

The suspect has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries. No law enforcement was injured on scene. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is on scene and will further investigate the Use of Control.

“State Troopers and law enforcement officers put themselves in harm’s way every day to protect the people of this great state,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner. “As this is an active criminal investigation, we will have no further comment, except to say how thankful I am for the heroism State Troopers display each and every day, including this very challenging and dangerous incident today. The entire Florida Highway Patrol is deeply thankful for the heroism and support Lee County Deputies provided in responding, as well.”